TWIN FALLS — Open solo auditions for the Magic Valley Chorale’s performance of Handel’s “Messiah: Part 1” will begin at 6 p.m. Sept. 28 in the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Auditorium. Singers are needed for soprano, alto, tenor and bass solos. Performances will be Dec. 14 and 15.
To apply, call Carson Wong at 208-539-4794 or email carson_wong@msn.com.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Completed applications must be returned to Carson Wong no later than 5 p.m. Tuesday through the secretaries of the CSI Fine Arts Building: Svetlana Schuckert or Diane Gause. Applicants will be contacted to receive specific audition times.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.