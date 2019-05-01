STANLEY — Apply now for the 2019 Natural Resources Camp in the magnificent Sawtooth National Recreation Area, one of the nation’s premier backcountry playgrounds.
Stay in rustic cabins with new friends, eat in a historic lodge, learn about Idaho’s plentiful natural resources and play in the forests and meadows of the Boulder Mountains.
If you are 12 to 14 years old or are a teacher who wants to learn about, protect and use the natural environment wisely, this camp is for you.
The Natural Resources Camp will be from noon June 24 to 10 a.m. June 29. Do not arrive early as there will be no supervision available. Be prompt, though, as classes will start soon after children arrive.
Getting to and from camp will be the parent’s responsibility. The camp entrance is 17 miles north of Ketchum at milepost 146 on Idaho 75. Follow the road approximately 1.2 miles into camp. The GIS coordinates are 43.779922, -114.539023.
The cost is $260 for students, due by May 17, and $300 for teachers, due by May 17. Late registration for students will be $285 and $325 for teachers.
Registration fees include food, lodging and medical insurance but no transportation to and from the camp or the fee for graduate credit.
There will be no refund for cancellations after June 7. Cancellations before June 7 will be refunded in the amount of the registration fee less 15 percent.
Scholarships are available through many soil and water conservation districts.
Registration forms are available at uidaho.edu/extension/natural-resource-camp or go to minicassiawcd.com, click on “Educational Programs,” then “Natural Resources Camp.”
To apply, send a signed application, the Health and Medical Release form and registration fees to Randy Brooks, Director, Natural Resource Camp, University of Idaho, 875 Perimeter Drive, MS 1140 Moscow, ID 83844-1140.
