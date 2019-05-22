TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho is now taking registrations for Summer Theater Camp, which will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 24 to 28 in the CSI Fine Arts Center. Registrations postmarked by June 7 will cost $215 and $240 after June 7.
Students from 10 to 18 years of age will have the opportunity to expand their skills in everything from acting and musical theater to set design and costuming in a fun and immersive environment. The camp will feature an impressive guest faculty of theater professionals from all over the country who will bring a wealth of talent and knowledge to assure that each student achieves their highest potential.
Students will choose from different tracks, ranging from classes designed for younger students who don’t have theater experience to advanced classes geared toward older students who have studied theater or have been in productions and would like to expand their knowledge and skills through a more challenging curriculum.
Classes will include, but are not limited to: acting, auditioning skills, musical theater, choreography, vocal development, make-up, costuming, set design, lighting and prop construction. Each day will end with a rehearsal for the end-of-camp show which will be performed June 28 for friends and family.
Students will need to bring a sack lunch. Camp directors Shane Brown and James Haycock have more than 40 years of experience teaching and working in theater. They run the CSI and Twin Falls High School theater programs.
To obtain registration forms and more information, call 208-732-6288 or email cbarigar@csi.edu or go to csi.edu/theatrecamp or visit the CSI Fine Arts Center.
