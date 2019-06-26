TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley Arts Council is taking artist and vendor applications for the 60th annual Art in the Park, which will be July 25 to 27 in Twin Falls City Park.
To register, go to magicvalleyartscouncil.info. For more information, call 208-734-2787 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday.
Exciting enhancements are planned to celebrate the 60th year:
July 25
- 6 to 9 p.m. — Enjoy Christmas in July with the Twin Falls Municipal Band.
July 26
- 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — The City Park will come alive with the Food Truck War. Grab a bite from your favorite trucks and cast your votes to select the winners.
- 5 to 7 p.m. — Welcome the artists and enjoy live music and delicious food. Celebrity Judges will vote on their favorite booths.
- 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. — Twin Falls Public Library will host the Street Block Dance Party. There will be a live DJ blasting tunes for the Summer Reading Finale, plus great snacks, crafts, games and extra-special visitors.
July 27
- 9 to 11:30 a.m. — Joining Art in the Park will be Kids Art in the Park
- Twin Falls Rotary Ice Cream Funday event.
The registration fee for Kids Art in the Park is $5 per child or $8 including lunch. Materials and instruction will be provided. Classes will be filled on a first come, first served basis.
Pre-registration closes July 19. After that, you must register for $10 July 27 at the park. Registration includes $1 discount coupon to the Twin Falls Rotary Ice Cream Funday event.
To register, go to magicvalleyartscouncil.info/kidsartinpark.
A hot dog lunch will be at 11:30 a.m. — available for $2 for those not taking the workshops.
Art in the Park and the Twin Falls Rotary Ice Cream Funday event will also be at Twin Falls City Park for a full weekend of activities for everyone. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for kids 11 and younger.
