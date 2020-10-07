'Anything can be anywhere': Haunted Swamp brings terror back to Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS — The Haunted Swamp is back, and just as scary as before.
Open on Friday and Saturday nights throughout the month, with an additional date on Oct. 28, the outdoor haunted attraction brings terror to Twin Falls.
Patrons can relive some iconic moments from their favorite horror films, such as "The Purge," "The Ring" and "It." Flee from Pennywise in the dark recesses of a swamp or avoid purgers searching for fresh victims.
For those not interested in scary movies, the swamp also offers its own original attractions. Make your way through a haunted cemetery, escape the clutches of the executioner and try to survive a trip on the Hellavator.
“It’s a lot of fun scares,” Owner Gary Miller said. “It’s not really gory. It’s something the whole family can come and enjoy.”
With COVID-19 still a concern, changes help make the Haunted Swamp safer for all. Visitors are encouraged to wear face masks and spread apart. The line has been extended to accommodate social distancing, and Miller is hoping to purchase restaurant-style buzzers to allow patrons to avoid the line altogether.
Within the swamp, scarers have been instructed to keep their distance more than other years.
“We instruct them to stay away,” Miller said. “You can scare, but you don’t have to get that close.”
Also, more security has been added this year to ensure everyone is safe and moving through the swamp at a moderate pace. This helps eliminate groups bunching up because they’re moving too slowly or too quickly through the swamp.
The final change may come as a disappointment to some patrons, but it’s for the safety of the customers. The fan-favorite attraction “Mine Shaft” is closed this year. Other haunts were able to be tweaked to allow them to still run, but Mine Shaft had to be closed because of its difficulty to disinfect.
“With it being close to your face, we just couldn’t wipe it down quick enough,” Miller said.
Still, with 33 different haunts and more than 65 actors, the swamp has plenty to offer.
Carter Stump has been an actor in the attraction for six years. He says the swamp is scarier than other haunted houses he’s visited because it’s outdoors. Not being confined to a building means terror can be lurking around every bend.
“Anything can be anywhere,” he said.
Stump says the swamp has grown a lot throughout his time there, and not just in physical size.
“We’re getting more popular, and more kids are coming through,” he said. “The actors that keep coming back are just getting better and better every year.”
Despite COVID-19, Miller said attendance so far this year is as good, if not better, than years past.
“I think people want to get out and do something,” he said.
The Haunted Swamp is at 646 S. Park Ave. W in Twin Falls. Tickets are $20 for adults and $12-$15 for kids, depending on their age. Doors open at 8 p.m. and last ticket sales are at 11 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the door. For questions, contact the Haunted Swamp on Facebook or by phone at 208-280-2883.
