'Anything can be anywhere': Haunted Swamp brings terror back to Twin Falls

Also, more security has been added this year to ensure everyone is safe and moving through the swamp at a moderate pace. This helps eliminate groups bunching up because they’re moving too slowly or too quickly through the swamp.

The final change may come as a disappointment to some patrons, but it’s for the safety of the customers. The fan-favorite attraction “Mine Shaft” is closed this year. Other haunts were able to be tweaked to allow them to still run, but Mine Shaft had to be closed because of its difficulty to disinfect.

“With it being close to your face, we just couldn’t wipe it down quick enough,” Miller said.

Still, with 33 different haunts and more than 65 actors, the swamp has plenty to offer.

Carter Stump has been an actor in the attraction for six years. He says the swamp is scarier than other haunted houses he’s visited because it’s outdoors. Not being confined to a building means terror can be lurking around every bend.

“Anything can be anywhere,” he said.

Stump says the swamp has grown a lot throughout his time there, and not just in physical size.