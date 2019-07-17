TWIN FALLS — I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream. The Rotary Club of Twin Falls will sponsor its ninth annual Ice Cream Funday fundraiser from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 27 at Twin Falls City Park in conjunction with Art in the Park.
Twenty local businesses worked with Cloverleaf Creamery in Buhl to create and name their own unique ice cream flavors. Attendees will taste and vote for the best ice cream flavor and name. The winning ice cream flavor will be Cloverleaf Creamery’s August flavor of the month.
In addition to the Cloverleaf Creamery ingredients, each participant was able to take two of their own ingredients to Cloverleaf to add to their flavor — either a dry ingredient or a spice.
The Ice Cream Funday participating businesses include 3starproduction.com, Ataraxis Accounting & Advisory Services, Claude Brown’s Carpet Cleaning & Restoration, Columbia Bank, Craftmark Construction, Family Health Services, First Federal, Freedom Auto Finders, Jack’s Tire & Oil, JUB Engineers, KSAW 6 On Your Side, Magic Valley Foot & Ankle, Times-News, Snake River Council Boy Scouts of America, St. Luke’s Magic Valley, Stephan-Kvanig-Stone & Trainor, Stevens-Pierce & Associates, Tripp Family Medicine, Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce and Twin Falls Grocery Outlet.
“This is an ice cream lover’s dream because you will taste flavors that have never been created before,” Mike Felton, president of the Rotary Club of Twin Falls, said in a statement.
Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for kids age 11 and younger and tickets are available at the door.
United Dairymen, a Dairy West partner, will sponsor the ice cream. All proceeds will benefit local charities, the Rotary club and its projects.
Bruce Michael Williams and Heather Platts from Crazy Love will play live music. Kids activities will be provided by Art in the Park.
For more information, call Jill Skeem at 208-320-2786 or email jillasherman@ yahoo.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.