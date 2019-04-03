BOISE — Better sprinkle holy water on your wallet. Concert tickets are about to go on sale for Grammy-winning rock band Ghost, which will bring its demonic stage show to Taco Bell Arena on Friday, Sept. 27.
It will be the first time the Swedish group has been to Boise since 2015, when it headlined the Knitting Factory. Grammy-nominated Nothing More will be the opening act. Tickets to the general public become available at 9 a.m. Friday for $29.50, $49.50, $59.50 and $69.50 at Ticketmaster, or by phone at (208) 426-1766. Presales started Tuesday.
Formed in 2006, Ghost has released four studio albums. The group’s popularity surged in recent years, particularly after the song “Cirice” earned Ghost a Grammy Award in 2016 for Best Metal Performance.
Driven by singer Tobias Forge, who portrays as an “anti-pope” character in the band, Ghost’s melodic hard rock draws comparisons to Black Sabbath and Blue Oyster Cult. In a 2015 article titled “Skulls, satan and Dave Grohl: Inside occult-rock band Ghost,” Rolling Stone wrote that Ghost “has done more to bring blasphemous, religion-skewering devil rock to the mainstream masses than perhaps any act since Marilyn Manson.”
The six-week North American tour is called the Ultimate Tour Named Death. “Ghost’s widely acclaimed live performances are known for raising an ungodly ruckus,” promoter Live Nation said in a media release, “and that will only be amplified as the band brings its stage production to arenas. Cardinal Copia and the seven Nameless Ghouls will perform for more than two hours on a striking stage set resembling a medieval cathedral with a backdrop of illuminated stained-glass windows that pay tribute to the three now-departed Papas. In addition to rich costumes, special effects, and a spectacular light show tailored-made for arenas, the Cardinal and the band will take advantage of a series of multilevel platforms and walkways to prowl around on while performing some of Ghost’s fan-favorite songs from the band’s albums ... . The set list will include favorites ‘Square Hammer,’ ‘Cirice,’ ‘Ashes,’ ‘He Is,’ ‘Year Zero,’ ‘Rats,’ ‘Mummy Dust,’ ‘Life Eternal,’ ‘Dance Macabre’ and many more.”
