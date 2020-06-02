An Idaho man just battled a 10-time NFL Pro Bowler on NBC. Here’s what happened.
Kaleb Redden

Kaleb Redden climbs his way to victory against Michael Hewitt on “The Titan Games.”

 Steve Dietl/NBC

BOISE — Kaleb Redden made his debut a memorable one Monday on NBC’s athletic competition series, “The Titan Games.”

In episode 2 of season 2, the Meridian resident topped muscular opera singer Michael Hewitt easily in the first two games, “Chain Linked” and “Kick Out.” That meant Redden — a sports medicine physician for St. Luke’s Health — advanced to Mount Olympus.

That brought an even bigger challenge: 6-foot-6 Titan Joe Thomas.

As his wife and three children cheered him on, Redden offered the former Cleveland Browns offensive tackle all he could handle. Redden — nicknamed “Doc Thor” — jumped to a lead on the 10-time NFL Pro Bowler. But in the end, Thomas proved too strong. A mammoth of a man, Thomas dragged 250 pounds of sledgehammer and ball-and-chain right past Redden to win the game.

Thomas advanced as the men’s Titan for the Central Region finals next week.

As a runner-up on Mount Olympus, Redden is guaranteed another shot at the Titan title, too.

The Idaho doctor took defeat in stride. “If I lose to an NFL great,” he told host Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, “I mean, I still feel like that’s a pretty all right deal.”

Besides, Redden’s family got to meet The Rock.

“How cool was your dad out there today?” Johnson asked the kids.

Pretty cool.

