HAILEY — The Community Library will host an evening with best-selling author, zombie-lore expert and former “Saturday Night Live” writer Max Brooks at 6 p.m. Monday in the Community Campus Theater, 1050 Fox Acres Road, Hailey.
The son of Hollywood legends Mel Brooks and Anne Bancroft, Brooks is dedicated to challenging and encouraging systems and institutions to think outside the box when problem-solving. As a best-selling author, he is credited with helping propel zombie-lore from niche sub-culture fascination to mainstream pop-culture obsession. While Brooks has published three massively successful zombie-themed books — “The Zombie Survival Guide,” “World War Z” and “The Zombie Survival Guide: Recorded Attacks” — his ultimate goal is to challenge old ways of thinking and encourage mental agility and flexibility for problem-solvers and leaders.
Brooks’ work has gained the attention of many including the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, the Naval War College and the Modern War Institute at West Point where he studies, writes about and lectures to cadets about today’s current conflicts.
In his talk, Brooks will tackle questions that matter now maybe more than ever: What are the threads that hold society together, and what is really at stake when those threads are stressed, loosed or torn?
Before his 6 p.m. talk, Brooks will meet with local students to discuss creativity, problem-solving and how he overcame dyslexia to become a best-selling author and sought-after expert on post-apocalyptic survival strategies. A book-signing will follow his talk, and books will be available for purchase at the event courtesy of Iconoclast Books and Gifts.
The event is free to the public, but tickets are required for admission — available at comlib.org.
Come as you are or dress up as your favorite zombie or zombie hunter. Anyone who comes dressed up will also receive a free raffle ticket to win an Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet.
