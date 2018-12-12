“American Idol” season five winner Taylor Hicks sampled some of Idaho’s signature dishes on a recent visit to the state as the host of U.S. food travel show “State Plate.”
Hicks took some time away from recording his new album to talk to the Times-News in a phone interview about the Idaho episode of “State Plate.”
Times-News: What was your time in Idaho like?
Taylor Hicks: We filmed there about three months ago. We had the Basque Market in Boise, finger steaks in King Hill, an ice cream potato in Boise and caviar in Hagerman.
Idaho has a really eclectic group of food.
Times-News: What was your favorite food from Idaho?
Hicks: I loved the finger steaks in King Hill. They are iconic in that area. Plus I’m from the south so I love anything that’s fried.
Times-News: Would you consider yourself much of a foodie?
Hicks: Being from Alabama, food has always been a part of my life. Traveling for tours always meant that I got to try new food. I also co-own a restaurant.
Food is a big part of who I am.
