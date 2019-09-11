TWIN FALLS — South African American alternative rock band Kongos is coming to Twin Falls to play a live concert in an unusual venue: at the edge of the Snake River Canyon overlooking the Perrine Bridge.
In 2011, Kongos rose to fame with their single “Come With Me Now.” It was one of the quickest songs from a rookie band to get on the Billboard Hot 100. The show was originally planned to pair with the Wings for Love BASE jumping event but after that was canceled, organizers felt like the concert could stand on its own, said Ryan Howe, the director of the Southern Idaho Region for Go Out Local.
Doors open at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Twin Falls Visitor Center Parking Lot, 2015 Nielsen Point Place. Local acts Mains and Monitors and Aaron Golay will start the show at 6:30 p.m. The Kongos will go on at 9 p.m.
General admission is $30 in advance, $35 at the gate; VIP seating in the front of the venue is $75 and a VIP with meet and greet with Kongos is $100. Tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.com.
Go Out Local is a media marketing company that has roots in the Treasure Valley, Howe said. The business expanded to the Magic Valley and hopes to make Twin Falls a destination concert venue. Concert promoters will be seeing how well this show does to see if concerts will be successful on the Snake River Canyon rim, he said.
“How often is Twin Falls, Idaho, in a conversation with Chicago, Memphis, Nashville? Well, why not?” Howe said. “We’re on a mission to change that.”
