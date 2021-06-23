‘Alone’ in the wilderness: Idaho man among competitors on new season of reality show

Clay Hayes’ 10 tools

40-degree-below-zero down sleeping bag

Silky Katanabow saw

Small forest ax

Fishing hooks and monofilament line

Ferro rod (fire starting tool)

Leatherman multitool

Trapping/snaring wire

Paracord

Bow and nine arrows

“I spent a lot of time thinking about the gear choices, the items I would take,” Hayes said.

Some were a given. His self-made Osage orange bow (“That is my life, that goes everywhere with me”), sleeping bag, Leatherman tool and his his 2-quart cast iron pot.

For a few months, he agonized over some of the other choices.

“You are weighing the pros and cons of taking these things, but the final 10 items I ended up taking I was very happy with,” he said. “I never had a time when I was out there when I was wishing I had made a different choice.”