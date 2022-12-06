"Almost, Maine" by John Cariani comes to CSI

The College of Southern Idaho's Fine Arts Theater is ushering in the holiday season with a lovely, funny and touching examination of love in a rural town in winter, featuring music performed by adjunct music instructor, Michael Frew, according to their Facebook page.

The play, "Almost, Maine" by John Cariani, features nine vignettes of couples searching for and exploring love in and around the small fictional town of Almost, Maine.

Directed by Shane Brown, the school's arts and humanities chair, "Almost, Maine" could be reminiscent of growing up and looking for love in our own rural Idaho.

The play runs through Dec. 10, starting at 7:30 nightly, at the CSI Theater in the Fine Arts Building in Twin Falls. Tickets are $10 or free for CSI students.