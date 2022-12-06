 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
"Almost, Maine" by John Cariani comes to CSI

  • DREW NASH

The play, "Almost, Maine" by John Cariani, features nine vignettes of couples searching for and exploring love in and around the small fictional town of Almost, Maine.

Almost Maine presented by CSI

William Tournahu as Pete runs his lines during dress rehearsal for 'Almost, Maine' on Tuesday evening, Dec. 6, 2022, at the CSI Fine Arts Building in Twin Falls.

The College of Southern Idaho's Fine Arts Theater is ushering in the holiday season with a lovely, funny and touching examination of love in a rural town in winter, featuring music performed by adjunct music instructor, Michael Frew, according to their Facebook page. 

Almost Maine presented by CSI

Jase Van Houten as Easton is hugged by Saida Khidyrova as Glory during dress rehearsal for 'Almost, Maine' on Tuesday evening, Dec. 6, 2022, at the CSI Fine Arts Building in Twin Falls.

Directed by Shane Brown, the school's arts and humanities chair, "Almost, Maine" could be reminiscent of growing up and looking for love in our own rural Idaho.

Almost Maine presented by CSI

Karter Prestin as Jimmy, right, speaks with Mireya Soto as Sandrine during dress rehearsal for 'Almost, Maine' on Tuesday evening, Dec. 6, 2022, at the CSI Fine Arts Building in Twin Falls.

The play runs through Dec. 10, starting at 7:30 nightly, at the CSI Theater in the Fine Arts Building in Twin Falls. Tickets are $10 or free for CSI students.

