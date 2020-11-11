All about the eyes: CSI production of 'Oedipus' makes students adjust to acting with masks

TWIN FALLS — The performing arts world hasn’t been the same this year, but students at the College of Southern Idaho are quickly adapting to the new version of live theater.
Tickets are now available for the CSI Theater Department’s production of “Oedipus Rex” by Sophocles. The show is at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19 through Nov. 21 in the CSI Fine Arts Theater. The play will be staged in-person for an audience of 30 people per night, but an even bigger audience can watch virtually through a live stream.
Giovanni Ortega, 19, a theater student, plays Creon in the show.
“Oedipus” will be Ortega’s third CSI play, but the first one where masks are required — during the show and rehearsals.
“It’s rough because I believe acting is a personal thing that brings people together,” Ortega said. “Now it’s just a little more different.”
Ortega said acting with masks has been difficult and helpful. Mask-wearing has helped him work on projecting his voice on stage and pronouncing his words more clearly.
This will be the first CSI play for Maggie Ryan, 18, a student studying dance and theater. She plays a prophet named Tiresias.
“It (the masks) felt weird, but in a way it’s becoming the new normal,” Ryan said. “I try to have more facial expressions with my eyes and use more body language.”
“Oedipus” is a modern adaptation of the classic tale with universal and modern-day themes.
The city of Thebes is in the throes of a plague and the king, Oedipus, finds himself trapped by the gods in his fate while trying to protect his people, his family and his legacy. “Oedipus” is co-directed by Shane Brown and Burcu Seyben.
“Our philosophy has been one of working hard to be on the cutting edge of how the performing arts world is changing,” Brown said. “We have been working to find creative solutions to stay safe while delivering quality arts to our community. When artists are faced with a challenge they meet it with creativity and resilience.”
“Oedipus” will be the first play staged this year by the theater department, but not the first performance of the year. In early October, the show “Sentences” was staged for in-person and live stream audiences.
“We are also incredibly lucky to be learning in an institution that is committed to the same things we are: safety and quality education,” Brown said. “Through this production these students are learning critical thinking and problem solving skills that will serve them well in whatever field they choose to make their careers. They don’t give up — they find a way to make things happen.”
Brown said the entire show was designed and built by CSI students. The design is based on the nomadic desert tribes early in the 20th century, which allows costumes to naturally incorporate facial coverings. Performers will also have personal microphones to enhance the audience’s understanding of the dialogue, he added.
“The biggest issue is that with a cast and crew of 20, that limits our in-person audience to 30 each night, so you will have to get your tickets quickly, or watch over live streaming,” Brown said.
