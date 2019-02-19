TWIN FALLS — If ever a place captured the madness of Wonderland, it would be the backstage of a play.
Don’t let the organization onstage fool you; behind the scenes, it can get a little hectic. Chorus members scramble to get their next costumes on, stagehands make sure that everything doesn’t fall apart and actors do their best to remember their lines.
And just like Wonderland, there is an unusual charm that makes the insanity worth enduring.
JuMP Company will present “Alice in Wonderland Jr.” with a cast of 55 grade-school students up to high school seniors playing memorable roles, such as the Mad Hatter, the Queen of Hearts and, of course, Alice. The show runs Thursday through Saturday at the John Roper Auditorium. Performances will be at 7 p.m., with a matinee at 2 p.m. Saturday. Emily Johnson is directing her first JuMP production.
“Alice in Wonderland Jr.” is an adaptation of Disney’s animated version of “Alice in Wonderland.” So don’t expect to see any Jabberwocky or the Mock Turtle on stage. While the show will follow the typical Disney plot, there will also be a couple of new songs audiences might not be familiar with. This fun, lighthearted show is something the whole family can enjoy, Johnson said.
“The fun with this show is that you can flex your creative muscles,” Johnson said.
Before a recent rehearsal, Johnson asks the actors what they love about theater. All of the young thespians raise their hands and give varying answers, but the most consistent is that theater creates a community.
“Theater is great because of the community and the relationships you build,” said Crimson Lentfer, 13.
That love is most evident in the green room, where the actors have a chance to relax before going back on stage. It’s clear everyone is having fun.
No role embodies a sense of comradery quite as well as the Caterpillar. The one character has five actors controlling every part.
“I’m the brains,” said Ethan Hunt, 13.
“I’m the heart and lungs,” said Brittany Garling, 13.
“I’m the stomach,” said Lucy McGee, 12.
“I’m the intestines,” said Andrew Nielson, 14. “It’s fun ‘cause we’re always together.”
“And I’m the butt,” said Brynley Eccles, 11.
Even though the show is fun, the actors still learn from the experience. Traxler Barnes, 13, is portraying the March Hare. Just because it’s a wild role doesn’t mean he can’t learn something new.
“I’ve learned how to act with JuMP. I’ve learned stage presence and other techniques that I can’t reveal,” Barnes said. “In this show, I play a rabbit, more specifically a hare, which is new for me. I get to act like I’m drunk and crazy and that’s fun.”
Collin Urry, 15, plays the Mad Hatter in the show. He has been with JuMP for seven years, which helps him to understand why he loves performing so much.
“I love being in theater because I can be myself around all these strange people because I’m strange,” Urry said. “There’s a lot of magic involved with theater.”
