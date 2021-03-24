Alex Boye to perform at the Wilson Theatre April 10

RUPERT — Alex Boye, a multicultural and multigenerational artist, will perform April 10 at the Historic Wilson Theatre.

Shows are at 6 and 8 p.m., tickets are $45 and available online at historicwilsontheatre.com or by calling 208-436-2787.

Boye, a father of eight children, was a finalist on America’s Got Talent and just started a new reality show called “The Boye Family Jewels.”

When the COVID-19 pandemic is over he plans to move with his family to London, where he will have the lead in “Hamilton.”

Wilson Theatre Administrator Kris Faux said “the silver lining” to the pandemic is the talent they have been able to book that normally wouldn’t perform at such a small venue.

Boye is of Nigerian decent and was raised in London, where he began his music career in European boy band Awesome, selling over half a million albums before moving to the U.S. to pursue a solo artist career.

His music is a blend of African-infused pop and he’s performed with the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square in Salt Lake City.

Boye is also an advocate for youth suicide prevention and mental health awareness.

