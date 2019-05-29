{{featured_button_text}}
Art

Afternoon Art will happen this summer in Ketchum.

 COURTESY OF THE SUN VALLEY CENTER FOR THE ARTS

KETCHUM — The Sun Valley Center for the Arts will present it free family program, Afternoon Art—Summer Session 1, from 3 to 5 p.m. June 12, 19 and 26 at the center, 191 Fifth St. E.

Families with kids ages five to 12 will make art, spend time in the maker space and view the exhibition together. Participants and their adult caregivers can drop in anytime those afternoons to play, create, discover and have fun. Projects will change on a weekly basis:

  • June 12 — wet-on-wet water color
  • June 19 — nature mandalas
  • June 26 — a bird’s-eye-view mixed-media landscape

Afternoon Art—Summer Session 2 will be from 3 to 5 p.m. July 31, Aug. 7 and 14:

  • July 31 — sandpaper collage
  • Aug. 7 — fantasy collage
  • Aug. 14 — stick initials

