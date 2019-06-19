KETCHUM — The Sun Valley Center for the Arts will present its free family program, Afternoon Art—Summer Session 1, from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday and June 26 at the center, 191 Fifth St. E., Ketchum.
Families with children ages five to 12 will make art, spend time in the maker space and view the exhibition together. Participants and their adult caregivers can drop in anytime during the afternoon to play, create, discover and have fun. Projects will change on a weekly basis:
- Today — nature mandalas
- June 26 — a bird’s-eye-view mixed-media landscape
Afternoon Art—Summer Session 2 will be from 3 to 5 p.m. July 31, Aug. 7 and 14:
- July 31 — sandpaper collage
- Aug. 7 — fantasy collage
- Aug. 14 — stick initials
All art projects will connect to the visual arts exhibition on view at the museum, Mirage: Energy and Water in the Great Basin.
Families who are unable to make it to an Afternoon Art sessions can always stop by the museum during regular hours to view the exhibition using a Family Activity Guide. This free publication, available at the museum’s front desk, provides families with an approachable way to look at and talk about the art in the exhibition. Also, make time to visit the museum’s maker space where adults and children can connect to the exhibition through hands-on experiences.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.