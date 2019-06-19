{{featured_button_text}}
Afternoon Art happens today and next week in Ketchum.

KETCHUM — The Sun Valley Center for the Arts will present its free family program, Afternoon Art—Summer Session 1, from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday and June 26 at the center, 191 Fifth St. E., Ketchum.

Families with children ages five to 12 will make art, spend time in the maker space and view the exhibition together. Participants and their adult caregivers can drop in anytime during the afternoon to play, create, discover and have fun. Projects will change on a weekly basis:

  • Today — nature mandalas
  • June 26 — a bird’s-eye-view mixed-media landscape

Afternoon Art—Summer Session 2 will be from 3 to 5 p.m. July 31, Aug. 7 and 14:

  • July 31 — sandpaper collage
  • Aug. 7 — fantasy collage
  • Aug. 14 — stick initials

All art projects will connect to the visual arts exhibition on view at the museum, Mirage: Energy and Water in the Great Basin.

Families who are unable to make it to an Afternoon Art sessions can always stop by the museum during regular hours to view the exhibition using a Family Activity Guide. This free publication, available at the museum’s front desk, provides families with an approachable way to look at and talk about the art in the exhibition. Also, make time to visit the museum’s maker space where adults and children can connect to the exhibition through hands-on experiences.

