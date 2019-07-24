{{featured_button_text}}
Afternoon Art

Afternoon Art Session 2 will start in Ketchum July 31.

 COURTESY OF DEV KHALSA

KETCHUM — The Sun Valley Center for the Arts will present a free family program, Afternoon Art — Summer Session 2, from 3 to 5 p.m. July 31, Aug. 7 and 14 at the center, 191 Fifth St. E., Ketchum.

Families with kids ages five to 12 will make art, spend time in the maker space and view the exhibition together. Participants and their adult caregivers can drop in anytime those afternoons to play, create, discover and have fun. Projects will change on a weekly basis:

  • July 31 — sandpaper collage
  • Aug. 7 — fantasy collage
  • Aug. 14 — stick initials

