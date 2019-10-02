KETCHUM — The Sun Valley Center for the Arts will offer Afternoon Art from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11 and 18 at the center, 191 Fifth St. E. Designed for families with children 5 to 12 years old, the workshops will give kids and their caregivers special opportunities to enjoy art-making together. Participation is free.
Projects will vary from week to week, but all will connect to the visual arts exhibition currently on view at the museum, “Marketplaces: From Open Air to Online.” Participants and their caregivers can drop in anytime during workshop hours to view the exhibition together and play, create and discover in the center’s maker space.
Families who are unable to attend an Afternoon Art session can always stop by the museum during regular hours to view the exhibition using a Family Activity Guide. This free publication — available at the museum’s front desk — provides families with an approachable way to look at and talk about the art in the exhibition. Visitors should also make time to visit the museum’s maker space where adults and children can connect to the exhibition through hands-on experiences.
“The Afternoon Art program started last winter as Après Art — a program that welcomed families into the museum for some post-skiing fun,” Susie Quinn Fortner, visual arts education program coordinator, said in a statement. “To our surprise, most of the participants turned out to be local families rather than visitors. For this reason, we’ve decided to continue the program with fall, winter and spring sessions during the school year, hoping that families with school-age children will continue to take advantage of this family time and experience the exhibition together.”
In addition to its free Afternoon Art program, the center also hosts three free Family Day events over the course of the year. These events, which are associated with the center’s Big Idea projects, provide even more opportunities for multiple generations to explore art and ideas together.
For more information about family arts programming at the center, call 208-726-9491 or go to sunvalleycenter.org.
