BOISE — Cirque du Soleil will return to Boise next year with “Ovo” — a new high-flying entertainment spectacle.
The contemporary circus company will take over ExtraMile Arena for six colorful, eye-popping performances Feb. 27 through March 1.
Tickets to the general public go on sale Friday at cirquedusoleil.com/ovo starting at $33 adult, $25 child. Family four-packs are available, as well as discounts for seniors, military and students. Tickets are on sale for Club Cirque members (membership is free at cirqueclub.com).
Based in Montreal, Cirque du Soleil last visited Idaho in 2012, when it rolled into Boise with 18 semi-trailers for a seven-show run of “Dralion.” “Ovo,” which means “egg” in Portuguese, will be a similarly massive production. The cast includes 52 performers from 14 countries. Acrobatic feats range from foot juggling and contortion to slackwire and aerial straps. A signature final act combines trampoline stunts, tumbling and rock climbing.
You have free articles remaining.
After premiering in Montreal in 2009 as a big top show, “Ovo” was adapted into an arena tour in 2016. More than 6 million people have enjoyed it in 22 countries.
The “Ovo” story, according to a media release, “is a headlong rush into a colorful ecosystem teeming with life, where insects work, eat, crawl, flutter, play, fight and look for love in a nonstop riot of energy and movement. When a mysterious egg appears in their midst, the insects are awestruck and intensely curious about this iconic object that represents the enigma and cycles of their lives. It is love at first sight when a gawky, quirky insect arrives in this bustling community and a fabulous ladybug catches his eye — and the feeling is mutual.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.