A year of experiences

Now that the new year is here, it’s a good time to reflect on highlights from 2022 as well as some things to come.

Of course, The Magic Valley puts on annual events that can’t be beaten, including the St. Patricks Day Parade, the Twin Falls Tonight Concert Series in the summer and various farmers markets in spring, summer and fall.

From new state parks to legal graffiti walls, the Magic Valley has it all.

New visitors center at Thousand Springs State Park

A new visitors center opened in April at Thousand Springs State Park and the Hagerman Fossil Beds National Monument.

The new center, a $2.3 million, 3,400-square-foot space, will provide more historical opportunities and better recreational access for visitors. It will also be a great source of economic stability in the Hagerman Valley.

A large crowd that consisted of civilians, park rangers and government officials showed up for its grand opening.

Gov. Brad Little was also in attendance as he oversaw the dedication of the new center and cut the ribbon to signal its opening.

“This beautiful facility here, this incredible location on this very unique piece of geography, is very important for Idaho,” Little said during his speech. “We got a great future here and I’m delighted to be a part of it.”

Orpheum Theatre’s 24 Hour Theatre Project returned

After having to take a break during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Orpheum Theatre’s 24 Hour Theatre Project returned last year.

According to theater manager Jared Johnson, the project has put on two shows each year since around 2017, except during the pandemic. This year, the theater group will resume two shows a year, beginning with the February.

The next show will be in February.

Fifteen performers get together the night before the show. They then split into three teams of five people. Each team is assigned a randomly chosen genre of theater, Shakespearean quote, and a prop from the Orpheum’s prop closet.

Johnson said that the genres given can be as broad as drama and comedy or as specific as a “ghost story.”

According to Johnson, that’s what makes it so great but also terrifying: Not having any idea of what they are going to create.

The Orpheum Theatre will also have plenty of performances to watch out for, such as “Newsies Jr.” from Jan. 12-28.

Legal Graffiti Wall

Thanks to two local students, the Twin Falls Parks and Recreation Department opened a legal graffiti wall. Canyon Ridge High School’s Colby Wilcox and Jaxon Wheeler wanted to create a safe place for graffiti artists to leave their mark without getting into trouble.

“This gives people a place to paint that’s legal and so hopefully people won’t paint anywhere else,” Twin Falls Parks and Recreation Director, Wendy Davis said.

Local musician released new album

Ben Britton, a local tenor saxophonist and composer, released his new album titled “Sound Expression in November.

Britton said that one of his favorite tracks is the song “Someday My Prince Will Come.” It’s a song originally from the 1950 Disney movie, “Cinderella.”

According to Britton, even his original songs are inspired by jazz music that he loves.

Britton featured other musicians on his album to help fill in the different roles. Those musicians include Rick Speicher on trumpet, Jarom Christensen on alto sax, Michael Frew on guitar, Dean Rodemack on double bass, and Alex Doetsch on drums.

“Sound Expression” is available on all streaming platforms.

Events at the College of Southern Idaho

The year 2023 won’t slow down with events in the Magic Valley, so make sure to plan ahead. Future concerts and theater performances from the College of Southern Idaho include the following:

Brava Piano Duo, Jan. 20

Cheng Duo, cello & piano, Jan. 26

An Enemy of the People, CSI Theater, Feb. 15-18