TWIN FALLS — At this point, Super Bowl Sunday might as well be a holiday in America.
Like any other holiday, we here at the Times-News want to give the best tips on how to celebrate. Whether you like to watch the game at home or plan to go to a sports bar to cheer for the New England Patriots or Los Angeles Rams, you need to know how to party. Kickoff is 4:30 p.m. this Sunday.
Places to go
Some popular sports bars like Blu and Anchor Bistro will be closed for private parties or other reasons, but don't worry, there are plenty of places to grab a beer and good food for the game.
Super Bowl Football Fiesta: Scooter's, 137 2nd Ave. E., Twin Falls, 4 to 8 p.m.
If all-you-can-drink domestic beers will help you forget your team is losing, Scooter's will ease your sorrow with their $25 deal. To balance all the booze, there is an all-you-can-eat taco bar. Scooter's offers a wide variety of tacos, pulled pork, spicy shrimp and fish; each taco will be more exciting than the last.
With a ton of TVs in the bar, you aren't going to miss any of the action from the game.
Super Big Game Watch Party: Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center, 330 Canyon Crest Dr., Twin Falls, 4 to 9 p.m.
With three giant projector screens and three 65-inch big screens, there are certainly worse ways to watch the Super Bowl. Ten bucks will get you into Canyon Crest Dining's all-you-can-eat hot dog and sausage buffet plus a ticket for a grand prize raffle for a 55-inch big screen TV.
The full menu, appetizer and drinks specials will also be available for purchase.
The Big Game is here: RedZone Sports bar & Taproom, 233 5th Ave. S., Twin Falls, 4 to 9 p.m.
All you need to know about this is $10 taco and nacho bar. It's the ultimate Super Bowl celebration. RedZone will also offer $2 drafts and $6 pitchers of Coors Light and Bud Light until half time. Prizes will be given away for best dressed fan. Make sure to come early, it's a first come first serve.
Two-minute drill: Buffalo Wild Wings, 1239 Pole Line Road, Twin Falls, 4 to 9 p.m.
Buffalo Wild Wings has 48 TVs and each one will have the Super Bowl playing. If you want to get every angle of the action, this is the place. Drink specials are offered two-minutes before half time and the final moments of the game — a great way to soften the loss of your team or to celebrate a win.
The BIG Game: Sawtooth Brewery Public House, 631 Warm Springs Road, Ketchum, 2 to 9 p.m.
Celebrate the Super Bowl festivities with beers, appetizers and tasty entrees. Sawtooth Brewery offers everything from nachos to pub pretzels to burgers and brats. You can't go wrong with their menu.
Tips to help your party
If you are hosting your own Super Bowl party, here are some quick tips to help make it the best celebration around.
Make some fan-friendly food
Judi Baxter, an employee with Rudy's — A Cook's Paradise, offered two of her favorite foods to serve at any Super Bowl party.
Get a bigger screen
Pick up a new big screen TV at Quale's Electronics Manufacturers. Sales manager Bruce Quale said that TV prices are comparable to sales on Black Friday, and sometimes lower.
