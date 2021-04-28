A Magic Valley Mother's Day event for every kind of mom

The comedy-loving mom

Info: Being a superhero was always an ultimate dream of Heath’s...but due to his lack of athleticism, money, and tragic back story, he decided that bringing laughter to the world would be the next best thing. His PG-13 style of comedy kills in clubs, colleges, cruise ships, and festivals including the Fringe Festival in Edinburgh, Scotland. He has been seen on the TV show “Laughs” on FOX and has over 30 million views on his “Drybar Comedy Special.” You can also find him performing regularly on the Las Vegas Strip at Planet Hollywood, Tropicana, Bally’s, and the MGM Grand! He has worked with some of the best comics in the business including Brad Garrett, Louie Anderson, Dennis Miller, Eddie Griffin and Roseanne Barr. His abilities that are presented on stage are endless! From doing celebrity impersonations, to singing, dancing, and accents. Heath’s comedy will paint a picture in your mind that will be burned in for weeks or longer. Being an improv comedian also gives him that extra edge on the standup comedy stage. His quick wit allows him to adapt to any situation.