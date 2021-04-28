A Magic Valley Mother's Day event for every kind of mom

A pandemic year has taken our appreciation of moms to a whole new level. This Mother’s Day is an extra special time to show her and our community that you care. We’ve gathered events from south-central Idaho for every kind of mom.
The mom who loves a fiesta
What: Mother’s Day Fiesta and Cinco de Mayo Celebration
Swing your hips and fill your tummies at the annual Mother’s Day Fiesta and Cinco de Mayo event 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, May 9, in Twin Falls City Park, 400 Shoshone Street, E.
The event has been bringing families together for 30 years to enjoy live music, yummy food from local vendors and various celebrations of family.
“The Mexican tradition is family,” said Rosa Paiz, owner of El Sombrero restaurant and sponsor of the event. “The fiesta brings the families together.”
Bring your mom by 1:30 p.m. and request a mariachi band to sing to her. The live music includes four bands, two from Salt Lake City and two local ensembles.
At the end of the night, when the music stops, the pinata run begins on the bandshell. A few people will try out their pinata-busting prowess for the entertainment of all. The explosion of toys and candy will be thrown out to the public. “(Attendees) go absolutely wild!” Paiz said.
The event is the biggest one of the year for the Mexican Community. “Everybody looks forward to it,” Paiz said. “But you don’t have to be Mexican to come. Everyone is welcome.”
The bazaar browsing mom
What: Family Fun Bazaar & Vendor Show
When: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, May 8
Where: Mountain View Barn, 392 E. 300 S., Jerome
Cost: Free
Info: Come out to the historic Mountain View Barn in Jerome for some family fun and shopping! Come play bingo, enjoy the petting zoo and shop local artisans, craftsmen and businesses. Enjoy breakfast or lunch at the Barn’s restaurant (open until 2 p.m.).
The mom who loves handmade
What: New Roots Vendor Show
When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Where: Gooding County Fair Office, 203 Lucy Lane, Gooding.
Info: Crafters, Artisans and Local Small business joining together to bring you a vendor show that will allow you to stroll, to relax and meet some wonderfully talented people. 208-358-2027.
The mom who’s up for a challenge
What: Obstacle course training
When: 8 a.m., Saturday, May 8
Where: Gemstone Climbing, 135 5th Ave. S., Twin Falls
Cost: $15 non-members for $10 members
Tickets: Sign up in advance at GemstoneClimbing.rocks or just show up.
Info: Come run a simulated obstacle course race led by a 100+ races Spartan. We do rope climbing, wall jumping, hurdling, traversing, herc hoisting, running, bucket carrying, spear throwing and more!
The comedy-loving mom
What: Heath Harmison stand-up comedy
When: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday, May 7 and Saturday, May 8
Where: The Spud Cellar Lounge & Bar at Best Western Plus Burley Inn & Convention Center, 800 N. Overland Ave., Burley.
Cost: $15+ fees
Info: Being a superhero was always an ultimate dream of Heath’s...but due to his lack of athleticism, money, and tragic back story, he decided that bringing laughter to the world would be the next best thing. His PG-13 style of comedy kills in clubs, colleges, cruise ships, and festivals including the Fringe Festival in Edinburgh, Scotland. He has been seen on the TV show “Laughs” on FOX and has over 30 million views on his “Drybar Comedy Special.” You can also find him performing regularly on the Las Vegas Strip at Planet Hollywood, Tropicana, Bally’s, and the MGM Grand! He has worked with some of the best comics in the business including Brad Garrett, Louie Anderson, Dennis Miller, Eddie Griffin and Roseanne Barr. His abilities that are presented on stage are endless! From doing celebrity impersonations, to singing, dancing, and accents. Heath’s comedy will paint a picture in your mind that will be burned in for weeks or longer. Being an improv comedian also gives him that extra edge on the standup comedy stage. His quick wit allows him to adapt to any situation.
The mom who loves her Jeep
What: Jeeps and Java
When: 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Saturday, May 8
Where: Bullets ‘n’ Brew, 111 S. State Street, Hagerman
Cost: Free
Info: We will be hosting a Jeeps and Java day in beautiful Hagerman Idaho. This is a kid-friendly event and open to any 4x4. Each driver will get 1 raffle ticket with the raffle being at 11 a.m.. At 11:30 am. we will head to Balance Rock for lunch so bring drinks, lunch and chairs! After lunch you can head back to Hagerman to check out the local businesses or the Fossil Beds! We have some great prizes to give away including some day passes for #trailhero.
The musical theater mom
What: Hello Dolly!
When: 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. May 6 through May 8. Matinee show 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Saturday, May 8.
Where: Minico High School,
Cost: $10 for adults and $5 for students.
Tickets: Call 208-430-6438 (Leave a message!) or send a Facebook message on facebook.com/minicomusical
Info: Come and spend a wonderful evening at the Minico Auditorium watching Hello Dolly with a live pit orchestra.
The mom who has taken up running
What: Spirit of Magic Valley Half Marathon, 10k or 5k walk/run
When: 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday, May 8
Where: Shoshone Falls
Cost: $13-$70 depending on race
Info: Magic Valley Trail Enhancement Committee will hold its annual Spirit of Magic Valley Half Marathon, 10k and 5k Run/Walk. All three events will be on the beautiful Snake River Canyon Trail system. The Half Marathon and 10k will start at Shoshone Falls and the 5K will begin at the new trail head park at the corner of Poleline and Eastland and finish at Shoshone Falls. Participants will be bused back to their vehicles. All proceeds benefit the Twin Falls Community Foundation Trail Enhancement fund. Stay after for a post-meal and beverages (Covid providing)!
Tickets: www.MaVTEC.org
The tattooed (or pierced) mom
WarmArt Customer Appreciation Day
When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, May 8
Where: WarmArt Tattoo & BodyPiercing, 119 2nd Ave. W., Twin Falls
Cost: Free
Info: WarmArt Tattoo & Body Piercing is celebrating 30 years with a Customer Appreciation Day! They have invited some of their favorite charities to be featured at this event and the QRU Nonprofit Organization is on the invite list! We are so blessed to have local businesses stand behind us and believe in our cause. Come out and join us in celebrating 30 years! There will be prizes, snacks, a good time, and of course us!
The country music mom
What: Jamie O’Neal concert
When: 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, May 8
Where: The Historic Wilson Theatre, 610 Fremont Street, Rupert
Cost: $25
Info: Jamie is coming to us from Nashville Tennessee! One night only. Listen to Kat Kountry 106 for your chance to win A Mother Day VIP Package that includes dinner to Wicks Steakhouse, flowers from May Lou’s Flower Cart, meet and greet with Jamie, and more! You know her from her No. 1 hits “There is no Arizona” and “When I Think About Angels.” Nominated for five Grammys, Jamie will be bringing you a night of all your country favorites.
The opening act is up-and-coming country star Tyler Gould.
The witchy mom
What: Introduction to Ceremonial Cacao, Chocolate Making and Appreciation
When: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (sold out) and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 8. (Also classes May 22)
Where: Kindred Cauldron, 113 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls
Cost: $45 per person
Tickets: thekindredcauldron.com
Info:
-Class is two hours
-Adults 18+ or 16+ with accompanying parent or legal guardian
-Masks are required
-Maximum 4 people per class to allow for safe distancing
In this workshop, you will prepare and enjoy three unique drinks:
-1 Ceremonial Cacao drink
-1 Sacred Cacao Tea
-1 Traditional Mayan chocolate drink
What’s included?
-Learn the ancient history and terminology of cacao and chocolate
-Immerse your senses with the aromas, tastes and textures of raw cacao
-Discover the whole chocolate-making process
-Roast and grind your own cacao beans
-Experience what true chocolate tastes like!
-Sample a variety of ethically sourced Cacao from Mexico, Belize, Guatemala, Uganda, Columbia, Dominican Republic and Ghana
-Vegan options