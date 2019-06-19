TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho has a limited number of spots available for Junior Theater Camp which takes place from 1 to 5 p.m. July 15 to 17 in the CSI Fine Arts Center. The cost is $65.
This camp is designed to introduce students ages 6 to 9 to the world of theater. No experience is required. Campers will learn about concepts of drama through games and storytelling. They will learn the basics of what goes into a play — who does what, stage direction, how to express your emotions through performing, stage voice basics and movement.
Camp Director Julie Nordstrom studied theater at the College of Southern Idaho and Boise State University. She is a certified teacher in elementary education and drama, currently working with kindergarten through 12th grade students in Shoshone. In addition to directing three productions a year for her school, Nordstrom has directed community theater projects for her own company, Junction City Theatre in Shoshone and acted in last year’s production of Anne Frank with Random Acts of Theatre.
To obtain registration forms, call 208-732-6288 or email cbarigar@csi.edu or go to csi.edu/theatrecamp or follow the Register Now link at csi.edu/communityed or visit the CSI Fine Arts Center.
