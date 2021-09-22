A fall tradition returns: Celebrate the arts in a stunning setting

HAGERMAN — The Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts is returning to the Magic Valley for its 29th year.

Hosted by the Magic Valley Arts Council, the Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts will take over Ritter Island at the Thousand Springs State Park in Hagerman Valley on Saturday and Sunday.

According to the Magic Valley Arts Council, over 5,000 people attended the two-day event in 2019. However, in 2020, event organizers made the decision to cancel the Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts altogether, after postponing the event once before.

Originally scheduled to take place at Ritter Island on Sept. 19-20, the Magic Valley Arts Council moved the event to the weekend after and changed the venue to the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds to eliminate the need for busing. This change, however, could not stop the festival’s cancellation, and the council cited rising COVID-19 cases and low volunteer interest as key factors in the decision.

This year’s event will feature over 100 local artists and musicians — including landscape and portrait artist Mary Arnold as well as folk-style musician Taura Leigh. The festival promises attendees live music, artist booths, food vendors, wagon rides and more.