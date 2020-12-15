A drive-thru silent night: Twin Falls' Living Nativity takes new approach, offers same message

TWIN FALLS — Every year the Moffitt family presents a Christmas gift to the Magic Valley community.
For the past seven years, the Living Nativity of Twin Falls has been a family-run event led by Mitchell and Britt Moffitt. And in that time it has grown from homemade camel humps strapped to the back of llamas to a full immersive experience inside a bustling Bethlehem marketplace, complete with live animals and vendors.
The first year drew a crowd of 50. Now it draws thousands.
“Each year the costumes got better, the cast grew larger, and our herds of live animals grew,” Mitchell Moffitt said in an email. “The visiting crowds exploded as well, especially after we began advertising it on social media. We began to see larger groups from Christian churches of various denominations from around the Magic Valley coming every year. Local families would invite their friends and families from out of town to come to the nativity with them each year.”
COVID-19 has changed the holiday tradition this year, but its message remains the same.
“Our goal has always been to provide a fun event for the whole community that brings families and friends together regardless of their faith tradition and that helps to bring the focus of Christmas celebrations back onto the birth of Jesus Christ,” Moffitt said.
Instead of walking, visitors will now drive by to view the stable scene of a live Mary, Joseph and Baby Jesus. People in their vehicles will be able to listen to the audio presentation, which includes nativity-themed music, as well as narration about the events surrounding the birth of Christ.
This year McKell and Cristopher Vasquez and their newborn Stella will play live Mary, Joseph and Baby Jesus. There will still be live animals, but there won’t be a Bethlehem market or camels this year.
Moffitt said in either the second or third year, a few hours before the nativity was set to go live, there was a winter storm. Instead of doing a theatrical play, they moved all of the cast to the periphery of their circular driveway and allowed people to drive through so they could stay warm.
“It was a huge hit so for several years we would do one or two nights of foot traffic and one night of drive-thru only traffic,” he said.
Elizabeth Free and her husband, Joseph Free, played Mary and Joseph in 2018. Their newborn son Gus played the role of the Baby Jesus. Their other children have also participated as townspeople.
“When we played Mary, Joseph and Baby Jesus, it was most surprising to have our picture taken so much,” Elizabeth said in a text. “But it was also incredible to sit there night after night, thinking of how the real Mary would have felt. Knowing how very precious my own baby is, and how precious we all are to our Heavenly Father made me see everyone who came in a different way.”
Elizabeth said Gus, who was only two-months-old at the time, slept through most of their time outside. It also helped that the family had a heater to keep them warm — a luxury the family a year before them didn’t have, Elizabeth said.
“Previous year, Mary and Joseph’s didn’t have that so they were especially super troopers,” she said. “Each year of the Nativity has gotten better and better.”
As more people become involved, more improvements are made. Volunteers have contributed everything from heaters to professional lighting and equipment. Moffitt said while they are active members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the live nativity is not church-sponsored.
“Our family hosts and organizes it but we enlist the help of many friends and neighbors from all sorts of religious backgrounds,” Moffitt said.
Annie Bingham played Mary in 2017 while her husband, Brett Bingham, was Joseph and their newborn baby girl, Everly, played the role of the Baby Jesus. Their family dresses up and helps out in the Bethlehem town market every year.
“Though it was very cold that first year, we so enjoyed the feeling, excitement and joy that our hosts, cast and the attending crowd all radiated,” Annie said.
Annie said her children were so sad when they thought the Moffitts might cancel this year.
“The Moffitt’s costuming and props transform ordinary people, yard and pasture into something most of us only see in movies or in our imagination,” Annie said.
And though this year will be simpler, Annie knows it will still be worth the visit.
“No matter your religious beliefs, taking a few minutes out of your evening to slowly drive by this year’s live nativity and realize that people in our community are giving and caring,” Annie said. “Here is an example of good people trying to bring peace and joy to their neighbors by giving their time, talents and energy to share something beautiful with those who might need some hope.”
