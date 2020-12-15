A drive-thru silent night: Twin Falls' Living Nativity takes new approach, offers same message

If you go

The last night of the Living Nativity of Twin Falls is from 6:30 to 8:30 Wednesday.

Pedestrian traffic is not allowed and the event may only be experienced by driving along Galena Drive. The line begins on Cheney Drive. Stay to the far right of the road and avoid blocking access to side streets. Give right of way to residents leaving or entering driveways. Tune your radio to 107.1 FM.