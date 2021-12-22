A Crystal start to 2022: Rupert's giant sugar beet set to bring in the New Year

RUPERT — New Year’s Eve revelers will gather for the third year on the Rupert Square for a party to watch a giant lighted sugar beet — named Crystal — descend from the sky.
The event will include live music, food, fireworks and a beer garden.
Crystal, which has become a Rupert year-end icon, is 28-feet tall, including the leaves, and 12 feet in diameter.
Rick Hall, with Barclay Cranes, supplies the crane to lift the beet into the sky.
“We couldn’t do it without him,” Ryan McEuen, one of the party coordinators from Gem State Entertainment, said.
At midnight the beet will drop until it touches the ground and fireworks will begin to explode, McEuen said.
Rupert, which has a state designation of Christmas City, has its central park decorated for the holidays, where people can gather.
“People need to come with their smiles on,” McEuen said. “We are really lucky to have Rupert as our home.”
McEuen said more and more people are coming to Rupert for the beet drop each year.
“Even our attendance numbers last year were good,” McEuen said about 2020, when the pandemic had shut down many events. “We were just a little more spread out.”
Mike Christensen, who is McEuen’s partner in Gem State Entertainment, built the beet from steel and perforated metal. Now he says it’s rewarding to see how the community has responded to the event.
“It’s been pretty cool,” Christensen said. “It’s been a real conversation starter or ender, depending on how you look at it.”
Christensen, who owns Christensen Machine Inc., had his work crew build the beet.
“The whole team has felt satisfaction from being a part of something so many people enjoy,” he said.
The event, he said, gives people in the area something to do and it has grown in size each year.
“It’s been so much fun,” Christensen said.
The live music will begin at 7 p.m. with Rupert Grace Church Band.
At 6:50 p.m. Grace Church Pastor Travis Taylor will say an opening prayer.
Gigglemug, of Seattle, who is a singer and songwriter will perform at 8 p.m., Cliftonite Acoustics, from McCall, will perform at 9:15 p.m. and headliners Royals Bliss, a band from Salt Lake City that plays traditional American rock music, will take the stage at 10:30 p.m.
It will be family friendly for all ages and there is free admission.
Ridley’s Family Markets will be on the square selling plates of food, which include a choice of barbecue entrees — brisket or pulled pork — and there will be a burger truck, Cozy Coffee and specialty popcorn available for purchase.
There will also be a beer garden, hosted by the Drift Inn.
The beer garden will extend north into Sixth Street.
“People will not be able to get into the beer garden or the Drift Inn after 8 p.m. if they are not 21 years old or over,” McEuen said.
PHOTOS: Dropping the beet on 2020
Let the beet drop
Fireworks burst to kick off the new year at the New Year's Eve celebration at Rupert Square.
Let the beet drop
Cody Barrie, right, and Haylee Fries, left, celebrate the upcoming new year Tuesday at the New Year's Eve celebration at Rupert Square.
Let the beet drop
Fireworks explode behind the giant beet that dropped to kick off 2020 at the New Year's Eve celebration at Rupert Square.
Let the beet drop
Jonathan McEuen performs as people celebrate the upcoming new year and prepare for the beet drop at the New Year's Eve celebration Tuesday at Rupert Square.
Let the beet drop
Jonathan McEuen performs as people celebrate the upcoming new year and prepare for the beet drop Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at the New Year's Eve celebration at Rupert Square in Rupert.
Let the beet drop
Snow falls as people celebrate the upcoming new year Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at the New Year's Eve celebration at Rupert Square in Rupert.
Let the beet drop
Jonathan McEuen performs as people celebrate the upcoming new year and prepare for the beet drop Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at the New Year's Eve celebration at Rupert Square in Rupert.
Let the beet drop
Nate Warren celebrates the upcoming new year with his wife, Kathy Warren, on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at the New Year's Eve celebration at Rupert Square in Rupert.
Let the beet drop
People celebrate the upcoming new year Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at the New Year's Eve celebration at Rupert Square in Rupert.
Let the beet drop
Fireworks burst to kick off the new year Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at the New Year's Eve celebration at Rupert Square in Rupert.
Let the beet drop
Paula Arroyo sports her festive attire as she celebrates the upcoming new year Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at the New Year's Eve celebration at Rupert Square in Rupert.
Let the beet drop
Kae Schaeffer, center, dances with Carrie Harwood, left, as they celebrate the upcoming new year Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at the New Year's Eve celebration at Rupert Square in Rupert.
Let the beet drop
People celebrate the upcoming new year Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at the New Year's Eve celebration at Rupert Square in Rupert.
Let the beet drop
People celebrate the upcoming new year Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at the New Year's Eve celebration at Rupert Square in Rupert.
Let the beet drop
Snow falls as the beet drops to celebrate the upcoming new year Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at the New Year's Eve celebration at Rupert Square in Rupert.
Let the beet drop
Snow falls as the beet drops to celebrate the upcoming new year Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at the New Year's Eve celebration at Rupert Square in Rupert.
Let the beet drop
People celebrate the upcoming new year Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at the New Year's Eve celebration at Rupert Square in Rupert.
Let the beet drop
People celebrate the upcoming new year Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at the New Year's Eve celebration at Rupert Square in Rupert.
PHOTOS: Exciting New Years Eve Beet Drop
New Years Eve Beet Drop
Revelers mingle during the New Years Eve Beet Drop on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in downtown Rupert.
New Years Eve Beet Drop
Fireworks go off during the New Years Eve Beet Drop on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in downtown Rupert.
New Years Eve Beet Drop
Revelers mingle during the New Years Eve Beet Drop on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in downtown Rupert.
New Years Eve Beet Drop
Revelers mingle during the New Years Eve Beet Drop on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in downtown Rupert.
New Years Eve Beet Drop
Revelers mingle during the New Years Eve Beet Drop on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in downtown Rupert.
New Years Eve Beet Drop
Revelers skate around during the New Years Eve Beet Drop on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in downtown Rupert.
New Years Eve Beet Drop
Claudia Andrade stays warm by the fire during the New Years Eve Beet Drop on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in downtown Rupert.
New Years Eve Beet Drop
Revelers mingle during the New Years Eve Beet Drop on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in downtown Rupert.
New Years Eve Beet Drop
Revelers take in live music during the New Years Eve Beet Drop concert on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in downtown Rupert.
New Years Eve Beet Drop
Revelers mingle during the New Years Eve Beet Drop on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in downtown Rupert.
New Years Eve Beet Drop
Cartoons are seen during the New Years Eve Beet Drop on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at the Wilson Theatre in downtown Rupert.
New Years Eve Beet Drop
The New Years Eve Beet Drop takes place on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in downtown Rupert.
New Years Eve Beet Drop
Revelers mingle during the New Years Eve Beet Drop on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in downtown Rupert.
New Years Eve Beet Drop
Revelers mingle during the New Years Eve Beet Drop on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in downtown Rupert.
New Years Eve Beet Drop
The water tower is lit during the New Years Eve Beet Drop on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in downtown Rupert.
New Years Eve Beet Drop
Revelers mingle while fireworks go off during the New Years Eve Beet Drop on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in downtown Rupert.
New Years Eve Beet Drop
Revelers mingle during the New Years Eve Beet Drop on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in downtown Rupert.
New Years Eve Beet Drop
Revelers mingle during the New Years Eve Beet Drop on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in downtown Rupert.
