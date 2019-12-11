Levi Ladwig as Ralphie and Landon Ladwig as The Old Man are seen Dec. 4 during rehearsal for the Magic Valley Repertory Theatre's presentation of 'A Christmas Story, The Musical,' at Ovation Dance in downtown Twin Falls.
Landon Ladwig as The Old Man and Brooke Woods as Mother run lines Dec. 4 during rehearsal for Magic Valley Repertory Theatre's presentation of 'A Christmas Story, The Musical' at Ovation Dance in downtown Twin Falls.
Levi Ladwig as Ralphie, center, runs lines during rehearsal for Magic Valley Repertory Theatre presents 'A Christmas Story, The Musical' on Dec. 4, at Ovation Dance in downtown Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Levi Ladwig as Ralphie and Landon Ladwig as The Old Man are seen Dec. 4 during rehearsal for the Magic Valley Repertory Theatre's presentation of 'A Christmas Story, The Musical,' at Ovation Dance in downtown Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Landon Ladwig as The Old Man and Brooke Woods as Mother run lines Dec. 4 during rehearsal for Magic Valley Repertory Theatre's presentation of 'A Christmas Story, The Musical' at Ovation Dance in downtown Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Sam Rowlands as Grover Dill sings during rehearsal for Magic Valley Repertory Theatre presents 'A Christmas Story, The Musical' Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Ovation Dance in downtown Twin Falls.
DREW NASH TIMES-NEWS
The cast rehearses for 'A Christmas Story, The Musical' Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Ovation Dance in downtown Twin Falls.
DREW NASH TIMES-NEWS
The cast rehearses for 'A Christmas Story, The Musical' Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Ovation Dance in downtown Twin Falls.
DREW NASH TIMES-NEWS
Julia Bregante sings during rehearsal for Magic Valley Repertory Theatre presents 'A Christmas Story, The Musical' Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Ovation Dance in downtown Twin Falls.
DREW NASH TIMES-NEWS
The cast rehearses for 'A Christmas Story, The Musical' Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Ovation Dance in downtown Twin Falls.
DREW NASH TIMES-NEWS
The cast rehearses for 'A Christmas Story, The Musical' Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Ovation Dance in downtown Twin Falls.
TWIN FALLS — “A Christmas Story” is built on nostalgia.
The entire narrative plays on the longing for Christmas past. At the center of the story, it is all about wanting to relive our most memorable Christmases from childhood. No piece of entertainment helps viewers travel back to a simpler time quiet like “A Christmas Story.”
Magic Valley Repertory Theatre is bringing “A Christmas Story, The Musical” to Twin Falls for a two-week run.
“A Christmas Story” is a 1983 film that has become synonymous with holiday entertainment. Viewers would be hard-pressed not to find the movie playing on TV at any point leading up to Christmas.
The story is presented as a series of vignettes set in 1940s Indiana — the battle between Mrs. Parker and The Old Man over the fishnet stocking wearing lamp, the infamous triple-dog dare that leads to Flick getting his tongue stuck to a flagpole and the quest to obtain the Red Ryder BB Gun. These stories are ingrained in the cultural zeitgeist and just about everyone knows at least one quote from the film — most likely the iconic, “You’ll shoot your eye out.”
“A Christmas Story, The Musical” opened on Broadway in 2012 and became a Tony-nominated production.
“There isn’t anything in this play that someone can’t identify with,” Larry Johnson said. “If you love the film, you’ll love the musical.”
Thanks for being a regular reader! Here's a special offer for you:
Johnson, the producer, said that the musical has all of the wit of the movie. Most shows during the holiday season lead to a full house, he said.
The biggest challenge for the actors can be containing smiles or laughter throughout the hilarious scenes. For 10-year-old actor Levi Ladwig, who portrays Ralphie, it isn’t wearing the pink bunny suit or the Ovaltine commercial that almost gets him to break character — it’s the disastrous turkey dinner.
“It’s the one I can’t keep a straight face for,” Levi said.
The narrator, the adult version of Ralphie, is constantly on stage throughout the production, guiding the audience through the nostalgic journey. Mike Etcheverry portrays the narrator and has a nearly constant stage presence. Even he is susceptible to the charm of the play. When there are moments full of heart, he is the first to relate and reflect on it.
“This Christmas is real for Ralphie,” Etcheverry said. “It’s real for him and people can relate to that.”
This is the first production that Uriah Manning has worked behind the scenes on. The assistant director is making sure that the adaptation does justice to a Christmas tradition for many viewers.
“I think everyone can relate to something in the show,” Manning said. “I think this helps people get into the holiday spirit.”
Magic Valley Repertory Theatre presents "A Christmas Story, The Musical"
Magic Valley Repertory Theatre presents "A Christmas Story, The Musical"
Magic Valley Repertory Theatre presents "A Christmas Story, The Musical"
Magic Valley Repertory Theatre presents "A Christmas Story, The Musical"
Magic Valley Repertory Theatre presents 'A Christmas Story, The Musical'
Magic Valley Repertory Theatre presents 'A Christmas Story, The Musical'
Magic Valley Repertory Theatre presents 'A Christmas Story, The Musical'
Magic Valley Repertory Theatre presents "A Christmas Story, The Musical"
Magic Valley Repertory Theatre presents "A Christmas Story, The Musical"
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.