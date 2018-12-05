Try 1 month for 99¢
'The Nutcracker'

Clara

 COURTESY OF EUGENE BALLET COMPANY

TWIN FALLS — Enhance your holiday season with a timeless classic. “The Nutcracker,” performed by the Eugene Ballet Company, will be at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Dec. 12 in the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Auditorium.

With its imaginative story line, colorful sets, dazzling costumes and magical dancing, Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker” is a Christmas treat not to be missed. Follow the dancers as they shed the confines of the theater and bring this annual tradition to life.

This performance also features the talents of 50 local children in such clever disguises as Baby Mice, Angels and Flowers.

Tickets are: $25 adults and $18 students and children — available by calling 208-732-6288 or at tickets.csi.edu or at the CSI Box Office.

