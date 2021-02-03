6 ways to celebrate Valentine's Day in the Magic Valley

Like every other holiday from this past year, Valentine’s Day may look a bit different due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But nonetheless, there are ways for couples or singles to celebrate the day in the Magic Valley.
People looking for live entertainment can attend a performance of “The Relationship Show” at the recently renovated Orpheum Theatre.
Theater manager Jared Johnson said comedians Mollie Harmison, Ivan Bigney and Austin Von Johnson perform in this improv show that’s centered around relationships and love.
“The main event of the show is a retelling of somebody’s love story in the audience,” Johnson said.
During the show, the comics pull a couple on stage and ask them a series of questions about their relationship, such as when they met or got married. The actors then use this information to create a performance during which they reenact the couple’s story.
Johnson said it’s a very exaggerated retelling with a lot of wigs involved. But even if audience members don’t volunteer to have their story retold, Johnson said the event is a fantastic date night experience.
Johnson said to allow for social distancing, the theater is only selling 200 tickets, which is half its capacity.
Tickets for the show cost $17.50 and can be purchased at orpheumtwinfalls.com. There are performances on Feb. 12 and 13, both at 7 p.m.
Holesinsky Vineyard and Winery is offering people another chance to catch a live performance on Valentine’s Day. The winery is selling tickets to an event that includes live music from Ellie Mae and Aaron Golay.
The event on Feb. 13 runs from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are $28 per person or $50 per couple and can be purchased at holesinsky.com. In addition to the live music, attendees will receive a complimentary glass of wine and a charcuterie board.
Caitlin Holesinsky, who owns the winery with her husband, said people will be able to purchase food from the local food truck Creative Cravings. Additionally, local store Remi Bleu Boutique will set up a pop-up shop where people can purchase last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts. The winery is also setting up a photo booth where couples can have their pictures taken.
The winery manufactures its own hand sanitizer that will be available for all guests to use. Masks will also be available for people who attend.
Couples who would rather eat at home could consider attending a virtual Valentine’s Day cooking class through the College of Southern Idaho.
CSI professor Dianne Jolovich is leading the class, during which attendees will learn how to make homemade French bread, ravioli, Caesar salad and chocolate-dipped strawberries.
In the summer, Jolovich led virtual cooking classes for children and they worked so well that the professor decided to offer adult lessons as well. The first class took place in January, and 10 couples joined in, Jolovich said.
When designing the recipe plan for the Valentine’s Day class, Jolovich said she was aiming for something that’s easy enough for beginnings and also a bit romantic for Valentine’s Day.
Aside from helping people fall in love with cooking at home, Jolovich said she hopes the classes are a way for people to really connect and spend time with another.
To sign up for the class, visit CSI’s Community Education Center’s at communityed.csi.edu. After signing up, attendees will receive a link to the Zoom meeting as well as list of ingredients they’ll need to purchase. Jolovich will lead the class on Feb. 13 from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Registration costs $39.
This cooking class isn’t CSI’s only Valentine’s Day event. The college’s Outdoor Recreation Center is leading a snowshoeing excursion on Feb. 14 from noon to 3 p.m. at the Magic Mountain Ski Resort.
Interim outdoor recreation coordinator Maren Hunter said this is a beginner-level trip that will introduce people to snowshoeing as well as the mountain scenery. Adventurers will meet in the resort parking lot, go on their journey and return to enjoy some hot chocolate.
The college will provide the snowshoes and trekking poles, but Hunter said people should dress properly and wear snow boots, water-resistant pants, hats, gloves and a warm winter coat.
Hunter said snowshoeing is good activity that people can participate in while social distancing outdoors. However, whenever the group gathers, attendees will be required to wear masks.
In addition to introducing people to snowshoeing, Hunter hopes to help people connect and maybe plan future trips together.
“I hope they meet new people and make some new friends out of it,” Hunter said.
People can call or email the Outdoor Recreation Center to register. Registration fees cover the costs of two participants and are $15 for CSI students, $25 for CSI staff and faculty and $35 for the general public.
If you’re looking for an indoor adventure instead, Gemstone Climbing Center is offering a Valentine’s Day special.
On Feb. 14, two people can purchase a day pass to the gym for the price of one or $20. This includes the cost of gear, such as climbing shoes, harnesses and a chalk bag, operations manager Kim DePew said.
The pass is good for the entire time the gym is open that day, noon to 8 p.m., meaning people could climb for a bit, grab lunch, and then come back.
“If they get a day pass, they get unlimited climbing for the day,” DePew said. “We have a yoga class that evening that they can attend as well.”
Gemstone offers different types of climbing, including bouldering where people climb short distances without being attached to the rope, as well as rope climbing. The gym also has auto-belay devices where people can climb taller walls without needing somebody to secure them with a rope.
The gym doesn’t require people to wear masks inside, but DePew said they are highly recommended. The gym also tries to encourage people to practice social distancing while climbing.
People can purchase their passes at the gym, but DePew said people could save time by filling out a liability waiver found on the center’s website at gemstoneclimbing.rocks ahead of time.
If mystery, rather than adventure, is more of your speed, there’s a local event for that as well.
The Twin Falls Public Library is hosting a Valentine’s Day mystery walk on Feb. 13 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at City Park downtown.
A library staff member will serve as the starting point, where participants will be told about a mystery they need to solve. The library will set up stations throughout the park where people will answer puzzles or play games that result in them receiving a clue about the mystery.
After visiting all of the stations, people should have enough information to solve the mystery, library program specialist CJ Rasmusson said. If they do, their names will be entered into a drawing for a prize that hasn’t been determined yet.
The event is free and open to the public even — if you don’t have a library card. The mystery will be geared toward older teenagers and adults, Rasmusson said.
“It’s just a nice stroll through the park, where people can get some fresh air and stay socially distanced and safe,” Rasmusson said.