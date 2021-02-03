6 ways to celebrate Valentine's Day in the Magic Valley

Like every other holiday from this past year, Valentine’s Day may look a bit different due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But nonetheless, there are ways for couples or singles to celebrate the day in the Magic Valley.

People looking for live entertainment can attend a performance of “The Relationship Show” at the recently renovated Orpheum Theatre.

Theater manager Jared Johnson said comedians Mollie Harmison, Ivan Bigney and Austin Von Johnson perform in this improv show that’s centered around relationships and love.

“The main event of the show is a retelling of somebody’s love story in the audience,” Johnson said.

During the show, the comics pull a couple on stage and ask them a series of questions about their relationship, such as when they met or got married. The actors then use this information to create a performance during which they reenact the couple’s story.

Johnson said it’s a very exaggerated retelling with a lot of wigs involved. But even if audience members don’t volunteer to have their story retold, Johnson said the event is a fantastic date night experience.

Johnson said to allow for social distancing, the theater is only selling 200 tickets, which is half its capacity.