6 new Idaho concerts: This band ‘exploded’ and is ‘selling out arenas across the country’

Despite a nagging pandemic, live music keeps cranking in Idaho.

Alt-metal band Tool pulverized nearly 8,000 grateful fans Thursday at the Ford Idaho Center. And while some national tours are being canceled or postponed, other shows are being newly announced.

Here’s the latest major concert news from the Treasure Valley:

Ford Idaho Center

What’s more appropriate than a band that wears masks?

OK, so they’re not exactly the N95 kind. Still.

Creepy-looking metal group Slipknot will headline Knotfest on Saturday, June 11, inside the Idaho Center in Nampa. Rounding out the three-act bill? Hip-hop/rock hybrids Cypress Hill and ho99o9.

Knotfest will be a huge evening at the Idaho Center, according to Creston Thornton, president of promoter Live Nation’s mountain region.

Formed in 1995 in Iowa, the veteran band shows no signs of slowing down. “Slipknot has exploded this last two years,” Thornton said, “and is selling out arenas across the country.”

Is it possible concertgoers won’t even be thinking about masks by summer? After cowering in our homes since 2020, there’s something cathartic about the idea of emerging and headbanging to Slipknot viciously, if not victoriously.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21 at fordidahocenter.com for $39.50-$125.

Country singer Justin Moore is headed to the Idaho Center with guests Granger Smith Jr. (featuring Earl Dibbles Jr.) and Heath Sanders. That 7:30 p.m. concert will take place Saturday, May 14. There’s a presale Thursday, Jan. 20, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. (Promo code: smalltownusa). Otherwise, tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21, at fordidahocenter.com for $39.50-$69.50.

Outlaw Field

Summer concert season feels like wishful thinking right now, but the Idaho Botanical Garden has announced

a new show.

Indie-folk act The Head and the Heart will perform outdoors at the Garden’s Outlaw Field on Tuesday, Aug. 9. The opener will be Dawes.

Tickets to the 7:30 p.m. show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21, at Ticketmaster.com for $49.50 standard general admission, $44.50 Garden member, and $96 suite. There’s also a presale for Garden members that starts at 10 a.m. Jan 19.

Revolution Center

Has anyone figured fast-rising singer and performance artist Oliver Tree? Playing live on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” last week, he wore a bizarre wig, a campy cowboy outfit and a hat about 80 sizes too small. There’s no denying the allure of his indie-pop, which includes the viral hit “Life Goes On.”

Tree will perform Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Revolution Concert House and Event Center in Garden City. Sueco and 347aidan will open. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21, at Ticketmaster.com for $35 advance, $40 day of show, or $75 for upstairs VIP.

After courageously battling cancer, country singer Jo Dee Messina is back on tour to sing a bunch of hits. She’ll make her first Treasure Valley appearance since 2012 when she headlines the Revolution Center on Friday, Aug. 5.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21, at Ticketmaster.com for $39.50 advance, $45 day of show, or $79.50 upstairs VIP.

Irish-rockers The Young Dubliners are headed back to town for their annual weekend-before St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

The show, which will include special guests, happens Friday, March 11, at the Revolution Center. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21, at Ticketmaster.com for $15 (first 100 sold), $20 or $35 upstairs VIP.

