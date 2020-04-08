40,000 sad faces: Biggest one-day music festival in Idaho gets canceled

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BOISE — The plug just got pulled on the biggest one-day music festival in Idaho.

The annual Boise Music Festival, which was scheduled for June 27 at Expo Idaho, has been canceled because of “uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus.”

About 40,000 people attended the summer show in 2019, according to Towne Square Media, which produces the event.

In a media release, the radio-station company called it a “difficult decision.”

“Event management determined this is the right decision and the most responsible action for the health and safety of the community and hundreds of team members who work together, during this time, to build the Boise Music Festival. The BMF team will shift its efforts to identify a future date to present the 11th annual festival.”

Rick Carmean, president of Towne Square Media in Boise, said it was the right choice.

“While we hope the conditions in the Treasure Valley are improved by June, we are unable to, in good faith, ask our neighborhood businesses, fans, staff and local artists to proceed with planning,” he said.

Performers last year included Pitbull, Tone Loc, Color Me Badd, Logan Mize and more.