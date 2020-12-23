3 ways to have a memorable Christmas break

Under the stars

The Faulkner Planetarium is open and featuring an expanded show schedule during the holiday break.

The Herrett Center for Arts and Science is open for regular hours throughout the next two weeks, with the exception of closures on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

A new show, “Birth of Planet Earth,” will begin on Jan. 2.

Rick Greenawald, manager of Faulkner Planetarium, said while the planetarium has seating capacity for 144, they are currently limiting attendance to only 30 guests per show. They are also asking groups to leave plenty of space between each other and every other row in the theater is closed off to seating.

The College of Southern Idaho also requires everyone on campus, including visitors, to wear face masks. Visitors who do not have masks can get one from the front desk.

“If folks are comfortable with coming out for a show, we have some great seasonal programming and a thrill ride show to help take their minds off of 2020 and offer a bit of an escape,” Greenawald said in an email. “We are continuing to open new shows on the same basic time frame that we always do, so we have new shows in the pipeline; “Birth of Planet Earth” is just one example.”