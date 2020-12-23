3 ways to have a memorable Christmas break

TWIN FALLS — With Christmas days away, you might be looking for ways to keep your family entertained for the remainder of 2020.
From gliding across ice to sitting under the stars, here are three suggestions to help keep the rest of your year merry and bright.
Free ice skating
Now is the perfect time to visit the ice skating rink in downtown Twin Falls because skate rentals are free.
Free skate rentals are available from noon to 7 p.m. on Thursday and Saturday. Free rentals will continue Dec. 28 through Dec. 30 from noon to 7 p.m. and on New Year’s Eve from noon to 4 p.m.
Skate rentals are not available on Christmas Day or New Year’s, but the rink will be open. If you own your own skates, you can skate anytime.
The last day to skate is from noon to 7 p.m. on Jan. 2.
Economic Development Director Nathan Murray said they are encouraging social distancing and masks. The rink has also been changed from a square to circular track.
“It’s a circular track now to encourage regular movement, rather than clustering,” Murray said.
“Enjoy being outside in a festive environment, and skate at no cost with your friends and family.”
Under the stars
The Faulkner Planetarium is open and featuring an expanded show schedule during the holiday break.
The Herrett Center for Arts and Science is open for regular hours throughout the next two weeks, with the exception of closures on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.
A new show, “Birth of Planet Earth,” will begin on Jan. 2.
Rick Greenawald, manager of Faulkner Planetarium, said while the planetarium has seating capacity for 144, they are currently limiting attendance to only 30 guests per show. They are also asking groups to leave plenty of space between each other and every other row in the theater is closed off to seating.
The College of Southern Idaho also requires everyone on campus, including visitors, to wear face masks. Visitors who do not have masks can get one from the front desk.
“If folks are comfortable with coming out for a show, we have some great seasonal programming and a thrill ride show to help take their minds off of 2020 and offer a bit of an escape,” Greenawald said in an email. “We are continuing to open new shows on the same basic time frame that we always do, so we have new shows in the pipeline; “Birth of Planet Earth” is just one example.”
“Let it Snow!” (Christmas music program) shows Wednesday and Thursday at 1:30 p.m.; “Space Park 360: Infinity” (a thrill ride show featuring amusement park rides in various locations around the solar system) starts at 2:30 p.m. and “Star of Bethlehem” (includes a sky tour) is at 3:30 p.m.
For more information and additional showtimes, go to herrett.csi.edu.
Twinkling lights
Many large Christmas lights displays in the Magic Valley stay up until the new year if you haven’t had a chance to see them yet.
The College of Southern Idaho has 22,000 lights strung up next to the Taylor Building that visitors can view anytime through Jan. 1.
Rock Creek Christmas Lights at the Rock Creek General Store is open to visitors by foot or car nightly from 5 p.m. to midnight until the New Year. The display is free and open to the public, but donations are accepted.
Orton Botanical Garden is also open nightly from 6 to 10 until the New Year. The display is open to the public and donations are accepted.