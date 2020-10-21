3 events to make Halloween 2020 memorable

TWIN FALLS — It’s the most wonderfully spooky time of the year.
So put on your costumes and take the family to check out these three Halloween events that are open to children of all ages.
Read & Treat!
Halloween stories come alive at the Twin Falls Public Library. The library is holding a Read and Treat event from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Twin Falls City Park. Families are invited to take a stroll through the park and experience a Halloween-themed Storywalk.
“We’ve taken a great story and put different pages along the route,” said Jennifer Hills, adult services department head. “We are taking over the City Park for this and interspersed among the stations for the story will be organizations that will be handing out treats.”
Children of all ages, and even adults, are invited to dress up in costumes for the event.
“We know kids like to show off their Halloween costumes,” Hills said.
The library will be encouraging social distancing between groups and hand sanitizer will be available at the beginning and end of the walk. All library programs and events are free and open to the public.
Hills said normally the library hosts a big Halloween Storytime with about 200 children attending.
“This year we just couldn’t do 200 something kids in the library with their parents,” Hills said. “We are planning on all the organizations to be masked up and handing out individual treats. It’s just a fun way to celebrate Halloween and do it safely.”
Great Pumpkin Race
This run/walk supports the College of Southern Idaho Cross Country team. And it’s a fun way to show off your unique Halloween costume.
The 2020 Great Pumpkin 5K run/walk starts at 10 a.m. Oct. 31 and kids 1-mile challenge starts at 9:30 a.m. by the Desert Building at CSI. Costumes optional for both races but highly encouraged. Then after the race, stick around for free food and prizes for participants.
The 5K walk/run is $30 preregistered, $40 same-day registration. The Kids Mile is $15 preregistered and $20 same-day registration.
Organizer Lindsey Anderson said they usually have 100 to 150 people attend.
“This race has been an annual event for a while, I’m not sure how many years before we took over,” Anderson said in an email. “It used to be done through another department on campus but when we brought back our XC/track program 4 years ago, they asked if we’d like to take over the race. And we did!”
Support Local Journalism
Anderson said they will be taking extra precautions because of COVID-19 and will have the event spread out more than in years past. Masks will be encouraged (except when running) throughout the morning.
“This is new territory for us but we are hoping to put on a safe, fun event for everyone,” Anderson said. “It’s a great way to support our XC/track team and a fun way to kick off the Halloween holiday! We are excited to be able to host the event on Halloween this year so we’re hoping this gets everyone in the Halloween spirit!”
Downtown mask parade
Taking your children trick or treating in downtown Twin Falls is a favorite tradition for many parents. For many of them, it may have been something they remember doing as a child.
This year it is back and it has a theme.
Trick or Treat Main Street “Mask Parade” starts at 2 p.m. Oct. 31 on Main Avenue between Fairfield Street and Jerome Street in downtown Twin Falls. All participants are required to wear masks, follow the arrows and socially distance between groups. For more information, safety rules and updates, go to facebook.com/TFDOWNTOWN.
“The children and the community need some sense of normalcy,” organizer Susan Hall said. “It’s just our attempt to get the kids out and about and let people know we are here for them.”
Hall said several downtown businesses will have employees handing out candy. They have also been asked to wear masks.
“We are calling it a mask parade,” Hall said. “I want to see those masks decorated. That’s the theme ‘masked parade.’ We’ve never done a theme before.”
Hall said about 40 different downtown businesses participated last year. In the past, the event has drawn about 3,000 people downtown.
“I have no clue what to expect this year,” she said. “I don’t know if some people will be so excited to get back or hesitant.”
Hall also encouraged businesses to participate even if they aren’t located downtown.
“If you are not a downtown business but want to participate, just show up,” she said. “Put up your signage. Especially if you aren’t from downtown that would be a great thing to do.”
Hall estimated the downtown event has been going on each October for the past 30 years. She has been organizing the event since 2009.
“I do it because the kids remember it,” she said. “It’s an organic event. Whether we put it on or not, those kids will show up, it’s kind of a given.”
Trick or Treat on Main Street
Trick or Treat on Main Street
Trick or Treat on Main Street
Trick or Treat on Main Street
Trick or Treat on Main Street
Trick or Treat on Main Street
Trick or Treat on Main Street
Trick or Treat on Main Street
Trick or Treat on Main Street
Trick or Treat on Main Street
Trick or Treat on Main Street
Trick or Treat on Main Street
Trick or Treat Main Street
Trick or Treat Main Street
Trick or Treat Main Street
Trick or Treat Main Street
Trick or Treat Main Street
Trick or Treat Main Street
Trick or Treat Main Street
Trick or Treat Main Street
Trick or Treat Main Street
Trick or Treat Main Street
Trick or Treat Main Street
Trick or Treat Main Street
Trick or Treat Main Street
Trick or Treat Main Street
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!