3 events to make Halloween 2020 memorable

“This year we just couldn’t do 200 something kids in the library with their parents,” Hills said. “We are planning on all the organizations to be masked up and handing out individual treats. It’s just a fun way to celebrate Halloween and do it safely.”

Great Pumpkin Race

This run/walk supports the College of Southern Idaho Cross Country team. And it’s a fun way to show off your unique Halloween costume.

The 2020 Great Pumpkin 5K run/walk starts at 10 a.m. Oct. 31 and kids 1-mile challenge starts at 9:30 a.m. by the Desert Building at CSI. Costumes optional for both races but highly encouraged. Then after the race, stick around for free food and prizes for participants.

The 5K walk/run is $30 preregistered, $40 same-day registration. The Kids Mile is $15 preregistered and $20 same-day registration.

Organizer Lindsey Anderson said they usually have 100 to 150 people attend.

“This race has been an annual event for a while, I’m not sure how many years before we took over,” Anderson said in an email. “It used to be done through another department on campus but when we brought back our XC/track program 4 years ago, they asked if we’d like to take over the race. And we did!”

