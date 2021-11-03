25 years of youthful music: Youth Orchestra returns to performing this weekend

TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley Youth Orchestra is set to give its Fall Concert this weekend, its first return to the stage in over a year, after the coronavirus pandemic halted public gatherings and closed venues around the nation.

Now, in its 25th year, many of the music instructors and directors who were involved from the beginning have returned to help guide the orchestra into the post-pandemic future.

Judy Call taught music for over 30 years in Twin Falls, and she remembers the Youth Orchestra’s first days. In 1997 Call and several other area music teachers got together and formed a few ensembles for music students from fifth grade through high school.

“All these people were interested in promoting youth music,” Call said.

A longtime music instructor in the Twin Falls area, Call says it was exciting to see the orchestra grow every year.

“We started small,” she says. “But they grew in size over the years and before long we had the brass section and the wind section.”

The orchestra was all set for their spring performance in March 2020, but two days before the concert the COVID-19 pandemic shut down institutions and venues nation-wide, including the College of Southern Idaho and its Fine Arts Auditorium, where the Youth Orchestra has performed since its beginnings.

If you go Magic Valley Youth Orchestra Fall Concert 3 p.m., Saturday, November 6 at the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Center Auditorium. Donations for the Magic Valley Youth Orchestra operating fund will be accepted at the door.

“We were afraid we were going to lose it last year with the COVID,” Call said. “But it looks like we’re going to pull through.”

Call says the orchestra offers an outlet to many music students in the Magic Valley who take lessons but might not otherwise have a chance to play with other musicians.

“One thing I think is so important, so many string players take lessons, but it’s kind of lonely to play by yourself,” Call says. “One of the missions of the Youth Orchestra is to provide the group experience and working with an ensemble. That’s how musicians grow.”

Brenda Allen, president of the Youth Orchestra, says that this season’s orchestra is smaller than in years past, but that there are reasons to be excited about the future of the program.

“I believe if we create an environment where kids can come play music, then kids will always be interested,” Allen said.

Growth in the Magic Valley in recent years has brought many new music students to the area, as well as a number of music teachers who can coach them.

“We really have to thank all the coaches,” says Allen, who has three daughters who were in the orchestra in the past. “The coaches are parents, musicians, instructors who all volunteer to help with each section. Their help is so crucial to help these young musicians.”

Carson Wong is another longtime music teacher who was with the Youth Orchestra at the start. He continues to direct a section of the orchestra, and will be conducting a small ensemble of more advanced string players through Mozart’s “Eine kleine Nachtmusik.” Wong says part of the idea for starting the Youth Orchestra came from a need for more group performance options for young musicians in the Magic Valley.

“Most of the smaller schools don’t have an orchestra program,” Wong said. “We have students taking lessons and they’re from smaller schools and they don’t have an outlet. The Youth Orchestra gives them a chance to play with other musicians.”

Young musicians involved in the program say the orchestra is a good way to get practice playing a variety of music.

“It’s a good way to be exposed to more music,” says Emma Frampton, a 17-year-old cellist who has been playing with the Youth Orchestra for four years. “Most of what we play is classical, but then we get the fun ones thrown in. In the past we’ve played ‘Star Wars,’ We’ve played ‘Pirates of the Caribbean.’”

Frampton will perform with the full orchestra and the Chamber Music Ensemble at Saturday’s concert.

Another cellist, 17-year-old Mayalei Yates, says that the Youth Orchestra was her first time playing with other musicians.

“I had been taking lessons for a few years independently, but it was the first time I had played with a huge group,” she said.

Yates says playing in the orchestra has helped her progress as a musician.

“When I began I was second chair, and I sat right next to the first chair cellist, and I looked up to her and learned from her. Whether you realize it or not you grow as you’re playing, and you can hear that as you play.”

Yates says she enjoys a piece by Vivaldi that her section will play on Saturday.

“The reason I love that particular piece is it’s so fast and furious, you can feel the music bubbling out of you as you play.”

