25 years of sheep parades

KETCHUM — It started in the early 1990s with a bunch of irate phone calls.
“Could you PLEASE get your sheep off our new bike path? They’re leaving little brown turds all over the path and they’re getting stuck in our bicycle spokes,” the callers said.
“It was an election year and John (Peavey) was running for state senate. And when you’re running for office, the last thing you want is people screaming at you to get sheep off the bike path,” recounted Flat Top Sheep Rancher Diane Josephy Peavey. “So, to calm everybody down, we invited people to join us for coffee at the Western Café so we could tell our story of how we trail sheep through the valley up to the mountains every year in the hopes they would understand.”
Show up people did. And they not only wanted to listen to the stories but they wanted to see the sheep. Pretty soon, even schoolteachers were asking to bring their classes out to walk with the sheep.
As word spread and curiosity grew, the Peaveys partnered with the Sun Valley/Ketchum Chamber of Commerce to create a festival in 1997. They staged a sheep parade through Ketchum and invited sheep ranchers to share stories of sheepherding. Now, 25 years later, the Trailing of the Sheep Festival provides a $4.5 million annual impact to Sun Valley, attracting visitors from 47 states and 29 countries in 2019.
And its unique authenticity has made it a media darling, landing it on USA Today’s “Ten Best Fall Festivals in the U.S.” list, msn.com’s “One of the Top Ten Fall Festivals in the World” list and dozens more.
The pandemic forced the festival to take a year off last year but is back in full force this year. It will run Tuesday through Sunday, Oct. 5-10, with safety precautions being taken, such as some indoor events being moved outdoors.
This year’s highlights include a Peruvian Ballet Folklorica performance featuring 30 dancers with the Utah Hispanic Dance Alliance on Saturday night at The Argyros. The popular sheepdog trials have expanded to four days with 100 dogs getting two opportunities to pen sheep beginning Thursday and competing in the finals on Sunday.
The festival will raffle off a 25th anniversary quilt featuring squares contributed by quilters from throughout Southern Idaho. It will release a 25th anniversary cookbook featuring recipes and stories from Idaho’s sheepherding families.
And Saturday morning festival organizers will unveil the Good Shepherd Monument, a life-sized sculpture of a sheepherder, his horse, dog and eight sheep created by sculptor Danny D. Edwards.
“The stories people shared about their recipes are wonderful,” said Laura Musbach Drake, executive director of the festival. “Dominque Etcheverry, for instance, submitted wine and apple and lamb chop recipes from her grandmother who ran a Basque boarding house and prepared amazing meals for her family, making something out of nothing.
“The quilt is a unique one-of-a-kind quilt that will never be made again because of it was individuals that submitted squares for it. And the Good Shepherd monument is already attracting a lot of picture takers.”
Best-selling author Gretel Ehrlich, who has traveled into the Arctic, chronicling what she’s seen there in such books as “In the Empire of Ice: Encounters in a Changing Landscape,” will speak at the Sheep Tales Gatherings Friday night.
“Gretel has spent time here in the past and knows the Wood River Valley well,” said Diane Peavey. “Her first book, ‘The Solace of Open Spaces,’ was about moving onto the land, marrying a Wyoming rancher and understanding how important the land is and the people who live on it. Her new book, “Unsolaced,” is a very moving book, a really important book…touching on the effect of the climate crisis and what we stand to lose.”
Alberto Uranga, who came to Idaho as a sheepherder in 1968, says he was elated when he saw the first Trailing of the Sheep Festival take shape.
“I was just so happy to see that they gave us recognition,” said Uranga, now a financial advisor. “They recognized that we, that the sheep, matter.”
Peavey said the festival is like going back in time for a weekend as it celebrates the Scots, the Basque, the Peruvians and others who have been so prominent in the sheep industry.
“When we first began, we had no idea where it was going—we were just trying to reach out into the community and say we can all live together. What an amazing event it’s become—every year we look at each other and say, ‘Did you see how many people came this year?’ With everything changing so rapidly, this festival becomes really important because it says, ‘This is where we live and this is who we are.’”