25 years of sheep parades

If you go

Some highlights

The Trailing kicks off on Tuesday, Oct. 5, with a farm-to-table dinner featuring American lamb and local produce. There’ll be lamb cooking classes Wednesday through Friday, along with craft classes using wool on Friday and Saturday.

The sheepdog trials kick off from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at Quigley Canyon field in Hailey and run through Sunday. Admission is $5 with children under 5 admitted free.

Friday, Oct. 8

4:30 p.m. For the Love of Lamb, with ticketholders give the opportunity to walk through Ketchum and sample at least five lamb dishes from Ketchum restaurants.

7 p.m. Sheep Tales Gathering with Gretel Ehrlich at The Argyros

Saturday, Oct. 9

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Folklife Fair at Roberta McKercher Park in Hailey. The free event includes music and dancing featuring Basque, Peruvian and Scottish performers, sheep shearing demonstrations, dozens of wool craft and other vendors.

8 p.m. Peruvian Ballet Folklorica at The Argyros

Sunday, Oct. 10

9-11:30 a.m. free sheep photography outing leaving from the Ketchum Post Office at 151 4th St. in Ketchum

10 a.m.-3 p.m. free Happy Trails Festival closing party with vendors, music, and food and drink for sale in the Ketchum Town Square

Noon Free Trailing of the Sheep Parade on Ketchum’s Main Street, featuring 1,500 sheep, dancers, music and sheep wagons

2-3:30 p.m. Sheepherder Hike and Stories with Rancher John Peavey, who will lead people to a canyon near Ketchum where sheepherders have left arborglyphs on aspen tree. Meet at Ketchum’s Forest Service Park and 1st and Washington streets.

Festival Headquarters with merchandise and more will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at the Limelight Hotel in Ketchum beginning Wednesday.

To check out classes or purchase a ticket for Ehrlich or the Folkloric performance, visit trailingofthesheep.org.