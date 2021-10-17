25 years in the making, Trailing of the Sheep Festival still going strong

KETCHUM — It’s not easy to upstage 25 years of Big Sheep Parades. But 24-year-old Jake Peavey managed to do just that on Sunday.
He helped family members bring some 1,500 sheep to the intersection of Sun Valley Road and Main Street during the Trailing of the Sheep Festival parade. Then, as his brother Cory and others held back the sheep, he separated his girlfriend, Megan Koonce, from the wranglers, dropped down on one knee and proposed in the middle of the street.
Knowing the sheep were breathing down her neck, the 21-year-old Shoshone woman jumped into his arms, kissed him and went back to work keeping the sheep from running helter-skelter down the street. But this time she did so holding her fiance’s hand.
“I figured there’s a lot of good symbology in the Trailing of the Sheep Festival. It’s something my family built up from the ground and it’s something I’ve always loved so why not?!” said Jake Peavey, who attended the first Trailing of the Sheep Festival in mother’s womb.
Any worries that the pandemic might keep people at home from the festival’s Silver Jubilee went unrealized. Crowds filled nearly every inch of the Sheep Folklife Fair grounds Oct. 9, sampling artisan sheep cheese, watching Peruvian dancers wearing Conquistador masks and buying wool mittens that one woman said were comfy enough to sleep in.
More turned out at The Argyros Performing Center for the Arts to watch Utah Hispanic Dance Alliance perform a colorful mix of Peruvian folk dances in dazzling sequined costumes and to listen to best-selling author Gretel Ehrlich describe how she realized the earth was warming up in scary fashion when the dog sled she was riding in Greenland broke through ice.
Sunday’s paradegoers were up to 10 people deep along parts of the parade route. Pins stuck in maps indicated festival goers had come from every state but North Dakota, Mississippi and Arkansas. And, despite the difficulties of traveling during a pandemic, spectators had made their way from every country in Europe, South Africa, Thailand, Taiwan, Japan, Indonesia and the Ukraine.
“This is the salt of the earth atmosphere,” said Heather Filgate, who’d brought her 8-year-old daughter, Mercer, from Savannah, Georgia. “It’s nice to remember our past because it’s changed so much.”
On Saturday, Festival Co-Founder John Peavey, owner of the Flat Top Sheep Ranch near Carey, realized his dream of having sculptor Danny Edwards’ life-sized bronze sculpture of a sheepherder, his horse, dog and eight sheep installed at a Hailey park where the Sheep Folklife Fair is held each year.
“It commemorates the history, the heritage, of open range flock,” said Bellevue resident Jack Sept, whose mother was taken out of high school to herd sheep in the Powder River Breaks of Montana when the men were off fighting World War II. “These sheep have traveled hundreds of miles—they aren’t raised in a pen.”
A hundred-plus sheep dogs—some of them considered the best in the West—found out that roaming sheep who have spent the summer in the mountains are hard to pen during the five-day Sheep Dog Trials the festival hosts.
The first-place winner Jemma, owned by California veterinarian Diana Sylvestre, penned her sheep two seconds after the buzzer ended the eight-minute challenge. Only one finalist—Libby Neider’s dog Kit of Bountiful, Utah—penned within the time limit.
Given the feisty nature of the sheep, The Rev. Jonah Kendall, rector at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, was a bit nervous about taking his place in the middle of Main Street to bless the wooly congregation as they came at him.
“I plan to give thanks to God that he has given them to us to nurture and ask that they find meaning and peace and God’s grace within their lives,” he said, as he set out to take his place with Rabbi Robbi Sherwin who was, by contrast, a veteran of blessing sheep, having done it once before.
Finally, the big moment came. The 1,500-plus sheep of Gooding rancher John Faulkner had made it onto the highway near the Big Wood Golf Course a little earlier than usual and were rarin’ to go.
“Some years it can be a rodeo with them running up Knob Hill,” said a wary Jim Keller, who had volunteered for crowd—and sheep—control.
But this year’s batch of sheep proceeded through town in orderly fashion as shutterbugs captured their movement with cellphones of every size, shape and color.
Three jumped ahead as the woolly buggers moved across the bridge out of town. But they were greeted by a blockade set up by police on bicycles so handlers were able to shoosh them back into the flock. And they strutted on down the bike path under a canopy of yellow aspen leaves.
“I love it when the sheep come down the street—you have the anticipation of the crowd, and then the silence when they come,” said Wendy Jaquet, who has volunteered with crowd control for years. “And I like other events, too, like the Lamb Dine Around where people walk around town sampling lamb dishes at different restaurants. You see so many people and they’re all so excited.”