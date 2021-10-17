25 years in the making, Trailing of the Sheep Festival still going strong

A hundred-plus sheep dogs—some of them considered the best in the West—found out that roaming sheep who have spent the summer in the mountains are hard to pen during the five-day Sheep Dog Trials the festival hosts.

The first-place winner Jemma, owned by California veterinarian Diana Sylvestre, penned her sheep two seconds after the buzzer ended the eight-minute challenge. Only one finalist—Libby Neider’s dog Kit of Bountiful, Utah—penned within the time limit.

Given the feisty nature of the sheep, The Rev. Jonah Kendall, rector at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, was a bit nervous about taking his place in the middle of Main Street to bless the wooly congregation as they came at him.

“I plan to give thanks to God that he has given them to us to nurture and ask that they find meaning and peace and God’s grace within their lives,” he said, as he set out to take his place with Rabbi Robbi Sherwin who was, by contrast, a veteran of blessing sheep, having done it once before.

Finally, the big moment came. The 1,500-plus sheep of Gooding rancher John Faulkner had made it onto the highway near the Big Wood Golf Course a little earlier than usual and were rarin’ to go.