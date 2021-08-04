10 years of beer and more beer: Magic Valley Beer Festival returns this weekend

TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley Beer Festival is returning to Twin Falls City Park for its 10th year with even more brewers.
Jerome native Jennifer Moss moved back to the Twin Falls area in 2009 after graduating from college at the beginning of the Great Recession. Wanting to be more active in her community, Moss joined the Twin Falls Rotary Club at 26 years old.
“I always kind of joke that Rotary is my church,” Moss said. “It gives me my ‘feel goods.’ I get to give back, and I get to see where my hard work and the dollars go; I get to see the impact that it makes in our community.”
The idea behind any Rotary Club, Moss said, is “service over self.” Specifically, she explained, that entails Rotarians serving the communities where they live.
On a global level, the Rotary Club promotes peace, fights disease, provides clean water and hygiene, saves mothers and children, supports education, and grows local economies. In fact, the Rotary, as an international movement, is largely responsible for the eradication of polio.
During her time with the Twin Falls Rotary Club, Moss watched from afar as the Blue Lakes Rotary Club organized the Magic Valley Beer Festival. It wasn’t until her fifth year with the Rotary that Moss began helping with the organization of the event.
After a few years, Moss transferred from the Twin Falls Rotary to the Blue Lakes Rotary Club to continue her work with the Magic Valley Beer Festival.
“I loved the beer fest so much, and I had been working it for several years, so I switched to their club in 2019,” she said.
Now, Moss works as a co-chair over the committee that plans every detail of the event.
The Blue Lakes Rotary Club has overseen the organization of the Magic Valley Beer Festival since 2012, and each year, proceeds from the event are donated to various local charities.
This year, beer fest proceeds will be used to help the Valley House Homeless Shelter as well as Your Special Smiles, PLLC — a specialty dental clinic that works with children and adults living with disabilities, such as autism, sensory disorders and more.
“As a Rotarian, we get to throw this awesome event where we get to have fun and drink beer and generally have an awesome time,” Moss said. “That money then gets to go do the hard work of helping people that really need it.”
Last year, however, due to the complicated nature of the coronavirus pandemic, the Rotary made the decision to not host the festival. In its place, the Turkey Federation organized an event.
“Last year, the Rotary kind of decided that it was not in our best interest as a service organization with our values to have a large event when things were so unknown and there was so much risk involved,” Moss said. “We really didn’t want to be responsible for anybody getting sick.”
This year’s event will include over 40 brewers from across the United States. Moss said she is most looking forward to sampling any number of the sour ale beers and dark lagers that will be available during the festival.
In late spring, event organizers made the 1,500 tickets available for purchase on their website, with tickets starting at $10 for designated drivers and $30 for general admission when purchased online before the date of the event. General admission tickets will be available at the event for $40 at the door.
General admission tickets include 15 samples of craft beers, ciders and hard seltzers, and designated driver tickets include unlimited Pepsi products, while supplies last.
This year, the Blue Lakes Rotary also included VIP tickets. The VIP experience is $75 and includes a mug, beer tickets, and special access to a VIP tent with food and specialty beer pairings exclusive to VIP ticket holders only.
VIP attendees are also permitted into the event 30 minutes before general admission ticket holders.
“Now the crazy thing about the VIP tent is that we sold out within a couple of days of tickets going on sale,” Moss laughed. “It was fast. They are gone. We are excited about this element, but it is a really small slice of the big picture.”
As in previous years, the 10th Annual Magic Valley Beer Festival will also have live music and food vendors, including several local food trucks, for attendees to enjoy.
A raffle and silent auction are also available to all attendees and includes a variety of prizes, such as golf trips, football game tickets and more.
“It’s just really coming back to normal to have the full scale of beer fest after a year off — for us,” Moss said, reflecting on all that this year’s Magic Valley Beer Festival will have to offer. “I would say, really the thing we are most excited about is that we’re going to be able to go at this full throttle.”
Event staff are made up of volunteers from both the Blue Lakes Rotary as well as employees from the selected organizations. Employees from the Valley House Homeless Shelter and Your Special Smiles, PLLC, will get to “have fun and be a part of the raising of the money and be a part of the comradery,” Moss said, which is incredibly rewarding.
While attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to enjoy the live music that will be available throughout the event, organizers are asking ticket holders to leave their pets and weapons as well as any coolers, large bags or outside food at home.