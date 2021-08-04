10 years of beer and more beer: Magic Valley Beer Festival returns this weekend

After a few years, Moss transferred from the Twin Falls Rotary to the Blue Lakes Rotary Club to continue her work with the Magic Valley Beer Festival.

“I loved the beer fest so much, and I had been working it for several years, so I switched to their club in 2019,” she said.

Now, Moss works as a co-chair over the committee that plans every detail of the event.

The Blue Lakes Rotary Club has overseen the organization of the Magic Valley Beer Festival since 2012, and each year, proceeds from the event are donated to various local charities.

This year, beer fest proceeds will be used to help the Valley House Homeless Shelter as well as Your Special Smiles, PLLC — a specialty dental clinic that works with children and adults living with disabilities, such as autism, sensory disorders and more.

“As a Rotarian, we get to throw this awesome event where we get to have fun and drink beer and generally have an awesome time,” Moss said. “That money then gets to go do the hard work of helping people that really need it.”

Last year, however, due to the complicated nature of the coronavirus pandemic, the Rotary made the decision to not host the festival. In its place, the Turkey Federation organized an event.

