Enhanced Concealed Weapons class to be held July 10

Learn the basics of safe handgun ownership and get informed about the rights and responsibilities you have if you carry a handgun. This class will cover basic safety, ownership laws, and the requirements for an enhanced concealed weapon license in Idaho. You will be provided with a Certificate of Completion and all the forms you will need to apply for a concealed weapons permit at the sheriff’s office upon completion of the class. You must furnish your own handgun that is compliant with the concealed weapon laws, 100 rounds of ammunition, safety glasses, and ear protection.