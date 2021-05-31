Endless possibilities for summer fun

Tea Kettle Trail via Breadloaves Trail and City of Rocks Road is a really fun downhill single track through cattle and sagebrush country on the far west end of City of Rocks. Ideally, two vehicles should be used to ride this trail (one at the top, one at bottom) to shuttle you and your friends back and forth, but pedaling up City of Rocks Road after the descent is a viable option. Start at Breadloaves Trail and ascend 0.5 miles to pick up Tea Kettle Trail and then descend 2.5 miles back to City of Rocks Road.

Another location to mountain bike is on the slopes of Pomerelle Resort, near the top of Howell Canyon. Jump Trail is a 2-mile long intermediate trail at the resort. This mountain bike-only trail can be ridden both up or down, with the descent taking little time to ride.

What about UTVs, ATVs and dirt bikes in City of Rocks and Castle Rocks?

There are no off-road motorized trails in either park. However, UTV’s and ATV’s and motorcycles may travel any public road in the reserve that is open to regular vehicles so long as they meet state requirements for public roads. If used in the park they must pay the $5 motor vehicle entry fee or display a Motor Vehicle Entry Fee sticker or Idaho State Parks Passport.

What kind of animals can I see?