Endless possibilities for summer fun

What if I want to camp closer to town?

Lake Walcott State Park is another spot that has a little bit of everything for everyone. And it’s only 11 miles northeast of Rupert. There are camping areas with RV hookups available. Nearby sites of interest include Minidoka Falls near the park, Rupert City Park, and the historic railroad community of Minidoka, says the park’s website. For more information about camping, go to parksandrecreation.idaho.gov/activities/camping.

What is one of the main draws of Lake Walcott?

You might think it’s the water, but it’s actually the 21-hole disc golf course.

“It spreads the entirety of the park with the exception of the camping park,” said Mary Fletcher, a seasonal office worker.

In the fall, about 250 competitors and spectators travel to Lake Walcott for the Idaho State Championship for disc golf. Looking for other disc golf courses? Pomerelle Mountain Resort in Albion is known for skiing but in the summer visitors come for its 18-hole course. The front 9 holes are on the Triple Chairlift side of the mountain and the back nine are on the Double Chairlift side. The course is free if you hike or you can pay a fee to ride the lift.

Can I ride my ATV or motorbike at Lake Walcott?