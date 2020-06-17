Endless possibilities for summer fun

ALMO — There are endless possibilities when it comes to summertime activities in Mini-Cassia.
Whether you are looking to travel just a few miles out of town for a quick getaway or camp for a week in the backcountry; there is something for every type of adventurer looking to unwind in Southern Idaho.
Where can I hike?
Looking for an area that offers several outdoor opportunities? Then look no further than Castle Rocks State Park and City of Rocks National Reserve in Almo. Superintendent Wallace Keck said the two locations are popular in the summer because of two factors: the traditional summer vacation season and citizens seeking out their parks for recreation.
Hiking is one of the most popular activities you can do and there are several trails to choose from at Castle Rocks State Park and City of Rocks National Reserve.
While rock climbing might come to mind first when you think of these two locations, Superintendent Wallace Keck said hiking is one of the most popular recreational activities.
“Even rock climbers have to hike to get to many of the climbing areas,” Keck said.
How many miles of trails are there?
Park staff maintains about 22 miles of trails. The park spends about $25,000 a year maintaining trails and nearly all of the trails are multiple use. This means they are open to equestrians, bikers and pedestrians.
“There are some exceptions, so it is important for the trail user to check park maps before going,” Keck said.
City of Rocks protects remnants of the historic California Trail, so visitors can literally walk in the footsteps of history.
“Castle Rocks State Park is popular with hikers, climbers, and equestrians,” Keck said. “Its scenery is more intimate and approachable than City of Rocks.”
What if I’m hiking with small children?
Keck said they encourage families with children to consider the Creekside Towers Trail in City of Rocks and the Backyard Boulders Trail in Castle Rocks. Both of these are fairly level and relatively safe for beginners. The park offers self-guided brochures for each of these trails.
What if I’m an experienced hiker?
Longer trails for more experienced hikers include the nearly seven-mile North Fork Circle Creek trail and the trail to 8,867-foot Graham Peak. In Castle Rocks State Park, Keck said experienced hikers will enjoy the four-mile Castle Rocks Trail that takes the hiker into BLM and forest lands and returns back to the state park.
Are bikes allowed?
Yes, on most trails.
What about UTVs, ATVs and dirt bikes in City of Rocks and Castle Rocks?
There are no off-road motorized trails in either park. However, UTV’s and ATV’s and motorcycles may travel any public road in the reserve that is open to regular vehicles so long as they meet state requirements for public roads. If used in the park they must pay the $5 motor vehicle entry fee or display an Motor Vehicle Entry Fee sticker or Idaho State Parks Passport.
What kind of animals can I see?
Keck said because the parks get busy and are relatively crowded, wildlife moves into more remote areas of the park. Around campsites and parking areas, visitors might encounter golden-mantled ground squirrels, chipmunks, black tailed jackrabbit, mule deer, and a large variety of birds. The park is also home to moose, mountain lion and Great Basin rattlesnake. The best place to view wildlife would be along the North Fork Circle Creek trail deep into the backcountry. The best time to see wildlife is early morning and late evening.
Can I fish?
Castle Rocks State Park has a fishing pond stocked with rainbow trout.
Where can I camp?
In City of Rocks, there are 64 campsites to choose from and all campsites have a fire-ring/ground grill and a picnic table. Vault toilets are located in central areas. Make your reservations online at www.reserveamerica.com.
What about backcountry camping?
City of Rocks offers designated backcountry camping in the Indian Grove area. Permits are required for backcountry camping, please contact the Visitor Center at 208-824-5519.
What if I’m not a fan of camping?
Groups can rent the Lodge or the Bunkhouse at Castle Rocks for a home away from home experience. But if you want the full glamping experience—rent a glamping yurt. The Willow Glamping Yurt is a 22-foot diameter yurt located in Castle Rocks State Park. The facility includes a king size bed, furniture, electricity, electric fireplace, mini fridge, microwave, coffee maker and decor. Guests can enjoy a spacious deck and stairway leading to Almo Creek. The yurt rents for $125 per night and reservations can be made up to 9 months in advance by calling 888-922-6743, or online at www.reserveamerica.com.
What if I want to camp near a high mountain lake?Lake Cleveland is located in the Albion Mountains of the Sawtooth National Forest. Lake Cleveland is accessible from July to October because of the snow and colder temperatures. The camping area is broken up into two sides. The east side which is equipped with seven reservable campsites and 10 first-come, first-served sites and the west side which has nine first-come, first served sites and is not recommended for RVs or trailers because of the steep terrain and tight turn around. Overnight use is $8-$10 per spot and certain spots can be reserved at recreation.gov. The campground area has 30 picnic tables, 25 grills and pit toilets. Small boats or kayaks are allowed but motorized vehicles are not.
Are there hiking trails at Lake Cleveland?
Hiking is available at the Twin Lakes trailhead and there are several short hikes around the lake area.
Where are some other places I can camp?
McClendon Spring Campground is a semi-developed campground south of Burley. It is managed by the BLM. Point of interest: McClendon Spring was a favorite resting place for emigrants along the California Trail. For more information, go to blm.gov/visit/mcclendon-spring-campground.
Diamondfield Jack Campground and Picnic Area is located at the end of a paved road in Rock Creek in the Sawtooth National Forest. The campground is suitable for motorhomes, trailers, and tent camping. This area is accessible year around. Campground amenities include drinking water, wheelchair accessible toilets, picnic tables, warming shelter, parking area and fire rings. Have an off-highway vehicle?
The Diamondfield Jack Snow Play Area offers several outdoor recreation opportunities and camping is just one of them. This area covers over 200 miles of Sawtooth National Forest and Bureau of Land Management (BLM) lands and encompasses over 60 miles of groomed trails. Amenities include restrooms, a warming shelter and parking areas. There are several hiking options such as the Pike Mountain and Eagle Trail, which are described as easy multi-use trails. Or you could step up your game and take on the Middle Fork Shoshone Creek trail, which is a moderate terrain trail located nearby. For more information, go to https://www.fs.usda.gov/recarea/sawtooth/recreation/ohv/recarea/?recid=5775&actid=93
What if I want to camp closer to town?
Lake Walcott State Park is another spot that has a little bit of everything for everyone. And it’s only 11 miles northeast of Rupert. There are camping areas with RV hookups available. Nearby sites of interest include Minidoka Falls near the park, Rupert City Park, and the historic railroad community of Minidoka, says the park’s website. For more information about camping, go to parksandrecreation.idaho.gov/activities/camping.
What is one of the main draws of Lake Walcott?
You might think it’s the water, but it’s actually the 21-hole disc golf course.
“It spreads the entirety of the park with the exception of the camping park,” said Mary Fletcher, a seasonal office worker.
In the fall, about 250 competitors and spectators travel to Lake Walcott for the Idaho State Championship for disc golf. Looking for other disc golf courses? Pomerelle Mountain Resort in Albion is known for skiing but in the summer visitors come for its 18-hole course. The front 9 holes are on the Triple Chairlift side of the mountain and the back nine are on the Double Chairlift side. The course is free if you hike or you can pay a fee to ride the lift.
Can I ride my ATV or motorbike at Lake Walcott?
ATVs and motorbikes must stay on established roadways or in parking lots. If used in the park they must pay the $5 motor vehicle entry fee or display an MVEF sticker or Idaho State Parks Passport.
Can I boat on Lake Walcott?
Yes. You can also water ski, windsurf, sail and fish. Paved trails connect restrooms, picnic shelters, interpretive kiosk and boat launch.
Is the lake stocked for fishing?
Yes. Anglers can expect to catch bass and trout.
“We have really good fishing,” Fletcher said.
What kind of wildlife can I see?
This 22-acre park is the home to a variety of wildlife, including 150 species of birds and waterfowl.
“We have a lot of migratory birds that are here with this being a sanctuary,” Fletcher said. “ We have a lot of water birds and waterfowl. We do have sparrows and hummingbirds. We also have quite a few deer that take up residence here in the park.”
Looking to hit a few golf balls?
Burley is 20 miles away from Lake Walcott and offers a couple golfing options. River’s Edge Golf Club is located at 131 East Highway 81 in Burley. For more information, go to riversedgeburley.com or call 208-878-9807. Ponderosa Golf Course 208-679-5730
The Ponderosa Golf Course is a nine hole, Par 3 layout with driving range and practice area located just off I-84 at exit 208 in Burley. For more information, call 208-679-5730.
What are the boating options in Burley?
Burley features access to 20 miles of shoreline with boat ramps along the Snake River at Riverfront Park and North Freedom Park. Here you can water ski, boat and fish.
Where can I ride my ATV?
With so many trails in Southern Idaho, it can be difficult to know where you can or can’t ride your ATV or dirt bike. To help clear up confusion the US Forest Service uses an app called Avenza Maps that maps out trails and roads so visitors can know which off-road vehicle they can use on them. All roads and trails are numbered, which makes the app even more helpful.
“We have hundreds of miles of roads and trails,” said Jade Sumsion of the US Forest Service. “It tells you where you can and can’t go.”
Sumsion said one of the areas mapped out is the Minidoka Ranger District, which is a popular place for ATVs, UTVS and dirt bikes.
If you don’t have a smart phone you can go to the US Forest Service office and pick up a free map; but Sumsion said the app is convenient because you can download it on your phone and its accessible even if you don’t have internet service.
Besides letting people know which trails are ATV-friendly, it also tells you which roads might be seasonally closed because of snow, washed out roads or wildlife. The app also has camping information for trail users who want to stop for the night.
