Emily Stone

Q: What made you decide to get into nursing?

A: I became a nurse because of my mother, I wanted to be just like her! I remember always wanting to be a nurse.

Q: Tell us about your education and experience.

A: I received my associates degree from CSI and then my Bachelor’s degree through ISU. I have worked as an RN for 18 years in the ICU, ER, PACU and Preop.

Q: What qualities do you think are important in a nurse?

A: Nurses need to be humble, willing to learn and willing to ask questions. They need to be confident in themselves and willing to be a team member.

Q: What do you find most rewarding about your job?

A: I like the versatility of nursing. Once I had kids, I decided to stay at home with them, but there are positions you can find to suit your needs at home. I also like being part of the team.

