RUPERT — On Thanksgiving Day, the Rupert Elks Lodge 2106, 85 South 200 West, will host the annual Rupert Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Enjoy a wonderful Thanksgiving Day meal with all of the trimmings. The meal is free, but free will offerings will be accepted and all proceeds to benefit Rupert Elks charities throughout the year. The Elks Lodge is also in need of volunteers.
If you would like to sign up for meal delivery that day and you live in the Mini-Cassia area, please make sure you have in your request to the Rupert Elks Lodge by no later than November 16. RSVP to James, 208-312-4507; email Sherri4822@gmail.com, or call the Lodge at 208-436-4852.
