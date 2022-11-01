Elks Lodge, Chamber host After Hours

RUPERT — The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Lodge 2106 of Rupert and the Mini-Cassia Chamber Commerce hosted After Hours at the Elks Lodge in Rupert Oct. 27.

The event invited local businesses to a meet and greet to showcase what the Lodge #2106 does and serves in the community.

The order of the elk is an organization of American citizens who love their country and desire to preserve its cherished institutions.

Among the many community activates are; Flag Day Ceremonies, Scholarships, Meals on Wheels, High School Rodeo, and Special Needs Class Room and more.