 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Elks Lodge, Chamber host After Hours

  • 0

RUPERT — The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Lodge 2106 of Rupert and the Mini-Cassia Chamber Commerce hosted After Hours at the Elks Lodge in Rupert Oct. 27.

The event invited local businesses to a meet and greet to showcase what the Lodge #2106 does and serves in the community.

The order of the elk is an organization of American citizens who love their country and desire to preserve its cherished institutions.

Among the many community activates are; Flag Day Ceremonies, Scholarships, Meals on Wheels, High School Rodeo, and Special Needs Class Room and more.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Death notices

Maida Wirsching, 54, of Kimberly died Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Death notices

Jerry Sherrets, 83, of Twin Falls died Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News