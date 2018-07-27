Back To The Basics Youth Football Camp
The Elko Junior Football League is bringing in Coach Anthony Stone, Coach Rick Heuer and Coach Ronnie Brown for the Back To The Basics Football Camp from Aug. 2-5.
The activities will begin with a coaches clinic from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday at Round Table Pizza. From 9-10:30 a.m. Friday, the special teams camp will take place, followed by the offensive line camp from 11-12:30. On Saturday, camps will take place from 9-10:45 a.m. (flag), 11:15-1:45 p.m. (rookies) and 4:30-7:30 p.m. (juniors and seniors). All camps will take place at Stout and Trontel Fields. The Moms of Football instruction will take place from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday at Flag View Intermediate School.
Register by contacting Dale Johnson at 340-8834 or Scott Krause at 340-6854.
Elko Football Summer Weights and Conditioning
The Elko High School football program will continue its summer weights and conditioning program through Aug. 2. The sessions take place from 6-8 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and from 7-9 a.m. on Thursdays. For more information, contact coach Luke Sellers at 934-5070.
ECHWC 19-and-Younger Basketball Tournament
The Elko Colony Health & Wellness Center will host a 19-and-younger basketball tournament Aug. 3-5. Awards will be given for first through third places in all tournaments. The entry fee to sign up is $250 and the deadline to register is July 27 or until the tournaments are filled, limited to the first-eight boys and girls teams. For more information or to sign up, call 738-5038 or 340-1464 and ask for Lance.
Fifth Annual Game Time Basketball Camp
The fifth annual Game Time Basketball Camp, conducted by coach Gil Llewellyn and his staff, will take place July 30-Aug. 1 at the Elko Colony Health & Wellness Center. The camp is for ages 6 through 18.
The cost for three days is $120, two days costing $85 and one day available for $45. Focuses are placed on ball handling, shooting, passing and general skills. For more information, visit gametimebasketballcamps.com. To sign up, email coachgil@gametimebasketballcamps.com or call 805-729-5539.
Spartan Football Camp
The Spring Creek High School football staff will conduct the 26th annual Spartan Football Camp from July 30 through Aug. 2. Youth sessions (players entering third-eighth grades) will be held from 8-10 a.m. High school sessions (players entering grades 9-12) will run from 5:30-8 p.m. Interested campers can pre-register for a discounted fee of $40 at the SCHS Gymnasium on Tuesday, July 24, from 6-8 p.m.
Campers may also sign up for $50 on July 30 at the Spartan football field. For more information, contact head coach Mike Tournahu at 340-6143 or email mtournah@ecsdnv.net.
EHS Youth Football Camp
The Elko High School Youth Football Camp will take place from 9-11 a.m. Aug. 6-8. The cost is $40 per player. Signup sheets will be available at the gate at Warrior Field. Contact coach Luke Sellers at 934-5070 for more information.
EHS Northeastern Nevada Golf Camp
The 13th annual Northeastern Nevada Golf Camp will take place Aug. 6-9 at Ruby View Golf Course. The camp is for all levels of golfers in fifth through 12th grades. Sing up at Ruby View Golf Course. For more information, text or call Elko High School head coach Jeff Sarbacker at 340-6699.
EHS Ninth Through 12th-Grade Football Camp
Elko High School will conduct its football camp for incoming freshmen through seniors from 7-9 p.m. Aug. 6-8 at Warrior Field. The cost is $40 per player and signup sheets will be available at the gate. For more information, call coach Luke Sellers at 934-5070.
16th Annual Ross-Herrera Memorial Golf Tournament
The 16th annual Ross-Herrera Memorial Golf Tournament will take place at 8 a.m. Aug. 11 at Ruby View Golf Course, registration starting at 7 a.m. Pick your own teams for the four-person scramble. The entry fee is $50 per player and includes lunch.
Green and cart fees are not included. Prizes will be given for closest to the hole, longest drive, hole-in-one, and tee and raffle prizes.
Anyone wishing to donate prizes or sponsor a hole for $100 should contact Debbie Morley at 778-5727 or Carolyn Davis at 934-9594. A no-host cocktail party will take place at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 10 at McMurtrey’s Pub. All proceeds will benefit the Ross-Herrera Awards Fund, Horizon Hospice, Friends For Life, Relay For Life and Hope Lodge Salt Lake City.
Enter no later than Aug. 4. Send all entry, green and cart fees by mail to Debbie Morley, P.O. Box 2601, Elko, NV, 89803. Make checks payable to Ross-Herrera Golf Tournament or pay by credit or debit card by calling Morley or Davis.
