Browns trying to shake COVID-19 issues as Steelers await

CLEVELAND — The Browns are trying to shake free from COVID-19 to face the Steelers.

Cleveland’s issues with the virus continued Thursday as rookie tight end Harrison Bryant and linebacker Malcolm Smith tested positive, forcing the team to close its facility and delay practice for the second straight day with the biggest game in decades coming fast.

The Browns’ latest COVID-19 situation has further impacted preparations for Sunday’s game against Pittsburgh. If they win, the Browns will make the playoffs for the first time since 2002 and end the NFL’s longest current playoff drought.

A league spokesman said at this point the game will be played as scheduled, and that the situation is being closely monitored as standard contact tracing continues.

Bryant and Smith will miss Sunday’s game along with starting linebacker B.J. Goodson and safety Andrew Sendejo, both of whom tested positive.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski was awaiting word as to when — or if — his team will be able to practice Thursday. After a long delay, the Browns were able to practice indoors for an hour on Wednesday and Stefanski is confident they’ll be ready for their biggest game in years.