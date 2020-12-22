New owners at H&H Automotive

ELKO — His & Hers Automotive at 1391 Idaho St. has new owners.

H&H Automotive has been around since 1998, but in September of 2020 Landon Joseph and Pamela Greene took over.

“We pride ourselves on being dependable, providing honest car care advice and top-notch customer service,” they said. “We are proud that many of our customers come to us through word of mouth because our reputation is built on honesty and dependability.

“As an auto repair shop, we love that we can help people, cheer them on through life, and make sure our customers’ vehicles are in the best shape to meet their needs and achieve their goals. We also love getting to know other independent auto repair shop owners, so we can share experiences and knowledge.”

The business can be reached at 775-753-8878.

