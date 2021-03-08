Nearly 1 in 9 Nevadans have been fully vaccinated

ELKO – Coronavirus cases continued to track downward statewide and in Elko County over the weekend, as nearly one out of nine Nevadans have been fully vaccinated.
Elko County lowered its vaccine threshold this week to age 55 and over. Two clinics are scheduled at the Elko Convention Center this month under the new parameters. Walmart and Smith’s pharmacy, however, are still serving only 65 and older because of federal guidelines.
The county reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend through Monday, along with 31 recoveries. The total number of active cases stands at 73.
Nevada health officials reported Monday that about 1 in 6 people statewide has received at least a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine since shots became available in mid-December.
On Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said fully vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing.
The CDC is still recommending that fully vaccinated people wear well-fitted masks, avoid large gatherings, and physically distance from others in public.
Nationally, the CDC reports 18.1% of the U.S. population has received at least one vaccine dose and 9.4% has gotten two. Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are administered in two shots spaced several weeks apart. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine produced by Janssen requires one dose.
Elko County providers continue to receive mostly vaccine manufactured by Moderna, which has been approved for individuals 18 years and older. Pfizer may be administered to individuals 16 years and older.
The vaccine currently being administered in Elko County requires two doses. Individuals are encouraged to return to the provider where they received their first dose. In addition, individuals should register for both doses in order to ensure enough vaccine is planned for each event to accommodate both first and second doses requests.
Those getting a vaccine may be required to provide identification, proof of employment (to verify prioritization in one of the essential work force categories), and health insurance information, if insured.