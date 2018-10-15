Try 1 month for 99¢
Elko police badge

Oct. 13

Chad M. Ackerman, 46, of Spring Creek was arrested at Riverside Drive and 12th Street for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

------

Thomas J. Fredericks, 45, of Wellington was arrested at the Pilot parking lot in Carlin for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

------

Elizabeth J. George, 38, of Elko was arrested at Gold Dust West on a warrant for intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check; and burglary. Bail: $25,000

------

Evan C. Kriner, 35, of Aurora, Oregon was arrested on the Eureka Highway on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,500

------

Stephanie L. Mike, 39, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Red Garter Casino for trespassing and resisting a public officer. Bail: $995

------

Jesus M. Morones Jr., 49, of Elko was arrested at 764 S. Fifth St. for trafficking a controlled substance. Bail: $20,000

------

Nicholas B. Palmer, 21, of Montello was arrested on Pilot Valley Road for grand larceny of an automobile. Bail: $20,000

------

Justin C. Temoke, 35, of Elko was arrested at the 12th Street Bridge for two counts of false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $2,280

------

Daniel T. Winans, 22, of Spring Creek was arrested at Tomera Road and the Eureka Highway for violation of condition of parole. No bail

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

