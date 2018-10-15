Oct. 13
Chad M. Ackerman, 46, of Spring Creek was arrested at Riverside Drive and 12th Street for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140
Thomas J. Fredericks, 45, of Wellington was arrested at the Pilot parking lot in Carlin for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140
Elizabeth J. George, 38, of Elko was arrested at Gold Dust West on a warrant for intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check; and burglary. Bail: $25,000
Evan C. Kriner, 35, of Aurora, Oregon was arrested on the Eureka Highway on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,500
Stephanie L. Mike, 39, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Red Garter Casino for trespassing and resisting a public officer. Bail: $995
Jesus M. Morones Jr., 49, of Elko was arrested at 764 S. Fifth St. for trafficking a controlled substance. Bail: $20,000
Nicholas B. Palmer, 21, of Montello was arrested on Pilot Valley Road for grand larceny of an automobile. Bail: $20,000
Justin C. Temoke, 35, of Elko was arrested at the 12th Street Bridge for two counts of false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $2,280
Daniel T. Winans, 22, of Spring Creek was arrested at Tomera Road and the Eureka Highway for violation of condition of parole. No bail
